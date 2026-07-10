Stop popping pills like Combiflam on the regular: Nephrologist Dr Kishan warns your kidneys are paying the price

Welcome to HT Health Talk, a reader-centric health initiative by Hindustan Times. Each week, we bridge the gap between internet rumours and clinically backed solutions by inviting you to submit your most pressing medical questions. This week, we are tackling a vital organ that often gets ignored until it's too late: your kidneys. Also read | HT Health Talk: Bengaluru dietician answers all your burning questions about the right food for weight loss

Popping painkillers? A Bengaluru nephrologist explains what it’s doing to your kidneys. (Shutterstock)

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Kidney disease is frequently dubbed a 'silent killer' because it can advance quietly without a single symptom until significant, irreversible damage has occurred. Are your favourite traditional foods putting you at risk? Is the water in your neighbourhood causing permanent damage?

To cut through the online noise, we tapped Dr Kishan A, senior consultant, nephrology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, to answer your top 10 burning questions about keeping your kidneys safe. Also read | Doctor shares lifestyle habits that lower risk of kidney disorders; explains importance of balanced hydration

1. How do high-sodium Indian foods like pickles and papads affect my kidneys?

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{{^usCountry}} High-sodium foods such as pickles, papads, packaged snacks and processed foods can put extra stress on the kidneys, especially when consumed regularly in large quantities. Excess salt causes the body to retain water, increasing blood pressure, which is one of the leading causes of chronic kidney disease. Over time, high blood pressure damages the tiny blood vessels that filter waste from the blood. People with diabetes, existing kidney disease or heart conditions are particularly vulnerable. While occasional consumption is generally fine for healthy individuals, moderation is key. Choosing fresh, home-cooked meals, limiting processed foods and using herbs and spices instead of excess salt can help protect kidney health and reduce the long-term risk of kidney damage. 2. Does drinking hard municipal or borewell water cause kidney stones? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} High-sodium foods such as pickles, papads, packaged snacks and processed foods can put extra stress on the kidneys, especially when consumed regularly in large quantities. Excess salt causes the body to retain water, increasing blood pressure, which is one of the leading causes of chronic kidney disease. Over time, high blood pressure damages the tiny blood vessels that filter waste from the blood. People with diabetes, existing kidney disease or heart conditions are particularly vulnerable. While occasional consumption is generally fine for healthy individuals, moderation is key. Choosing fresh, home-cooked meals, limiting processed foods and using herbs and spices instead of excess salt can help protect kidney health and reduce the long-term risk of kidney damage. 2. Does drinking hard municipal or borewell water cause kidney stones? {{/usCountry}}

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Hard water contains higher amounts of minerals such as calcium and magnesium, but there is no strong scientific evidence that it directly causes kidney stones in healthy individuals. Kidney stones develop due to multiple factors, including dehydration, genetics, dietary habits, obesity and certain medical conditions. In fact, the calcium present in drinking water is generally not considered harmful and may even be beneficial. The bigger concern is inadequate water intake, especially in hot climates like India, which leads to concentrated urine and increases stone formation risk. If borewell water contains excessive contaminants or heavy metals, it should be tested and treated. Drinking sufficient clean water throughout the day remains the most effective strategy to prevent kidney stones.

3. How much water should I drink during extreme Indian summers to protect my kidneys?

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Water requirements vary depending on age, body weight, physical activity and climate. During India's hot summers, most healthy adults should aim for around 2.5 to 3.5 litres of fluids daily, with higher amounts needed if they sweat heavily or work outdoors. Adequate hydration helps the kidneys remove waste efficiently and reduces the risk of kidney stones and dehydration-related kidney injury. Rather than following a fixed number, monitor urine colour it should be pale yellow. Very dark urine usually indicates dehydration. People with kidney failure, heart failure or certain medical conditions may need to restrict fluid intake based on medical advice. Drinking water consistently throughout the day is more effective than consuming large quantities all at once.

4. Can long-term use of Ayurvedic herbs harm my kidneys?

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Many Ayurvedic medicines are safe when prescribed by qualified practitioners and manufactured by reputable companies. However, some herbal products may contain undisclosed heavy metals such as lead, mercury or arsenic, or herbs that can be toxic to the kidneys if taken for prolonged periods. Self-medication, excessive dosages and unregulated supplements increase the risk of kidney injury. Individuals with existing kidney disease, diabetes or high blood pressure should be especially cautious. Before starting any long-term herbal treatment, consult a healthcare professional and inform them about all supplements being taken. Buying products only from trusted manufacturers and avoiding unverified online remedies can significantly reduce the risk of kidney-related complications associated with herbal medicines.

5. Are common Indian OTC painkillers like Combiflam dangerous for kidney health?

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Painkillers containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as Combiflam, ibuprofen and diclofenac, can affect kidney function when used frequently or for prolonged periods. These medicines reduce blood flow to the kidneys, increasing the risk of kidney injury, especially in older adults, people with dehydration, diabetes, high blood pressure or existing kidney disease. Occasional use at the recommended dose is usually safe for most healthy adults. However, relying on these medicines regularly for headaches, body pain or arthritis without medical supervision can be harmful. Staying well hydrated and avoiding unnecessary long-term NSAID use are important preventive measures. If pain persists, consult a doctor to identify the underlying cause and safer treatment options.

Kidney disease is often called a silent killer because symptoms may not appear until significant damage has occurred.

6. Since India has high diabetes rates, how often should diabetic patients get their kidneys checked?

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People with diabetes should undergo kidney screening at least once a year, even if they have no symptoms. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of chronic kidney disease because high blood sugar gradually damages the kidneys' filtering units. Annual tests usually include a urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) to detect early protein leakage and a blood test for serum creatinine to estimate kidney function through eGFR. Those with poorly controlled diabetes, high blood pressure or previously diagnosed kidney disease may require more frequent monitoring as advised by their doctor. Early detection allows timely treatment, better blood sugar and blood pressure control, and lifestyle changes that can slow or even prevent further kidney damage.

7. What specific, budget-friendly blood tests can detect this 'silent killer' early?

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Kidney disease is often called a silent killer because symptoms may not appear until significant damage has occurred. Fortunately, affordable tests can detect problems early. A serum creatinine blood test is inexpensive and helps calculate the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), which measures how well the kidneys are filtering waste. Along with this, a urine albumin or urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) test identifies early protein leakage, often before symptoms develop. Blood pressure measurement and blood sugar tests are also important because hypertension and diabetes are major causes of kidney disease. People with risk factors should undergo these simple tests annually to detect kidney problems early and begin treatment before irreversible damage occurs.

8. Does a high-protein diet, including dals and paneer, daily strain the kidneys?

For healthy individuals with normal kidney function, consuming moderate amounts of protein from dals, paneer, milk, eggs and other nutritious sources does not damage the kidneys. Protein is essential for muscle maintenance, immunity and overall health. However, extremely high-protein diets, especially those relying heavily on protein supplements, may increase the kidneys' workload over time. People who already have chronic kidney disease often need to limit protein intake because damaged kidneys cannot efficiently process protein waste products. The best approach is a balanced diet with adequate protein based on individual needs rather than excessive intake. Anyone with diabetes, hypertension or known kidney disease should seek dietary advice from a doctor or registered dietitian before making significant dietary changes.

9. Is foaming in the urine a definitive early warning sign of kidney disease?

Foamy urine is not always a sign of kidney disease. Temporary foaming can occur when urine hits the toilet water with force, after dehydration or due to concentrated urine. However, persistent or excessive foaming may indicate protein leaking into the urine, known as proteinuria, which can be an early sign of kidney damage. If foamy urine continues for several days or is associated with swelling of the feet, puffiness around the eyes, high blood pressure or reduced urine output, medical evaluation is important. A simple urine albumin test can detect protein leakage. Persistent foamy urine should never be ignored, especially in people with diabetes or high blood pressure.

10. Can untreated high blood pressure, which is very common in India, lead to kidney failure?

Yes. Uncontrolled high blood pressure is one of the leading causes of chronic kidney disease and kidney failure. Persistently elevated blood pressure damages the delicate blood vessels inside the kidneys, reducing their ability to filter waste and excess fluid effectively. As kidney function declines, blood pressure may rise even further, creating a harmful cycle that accelerates damage. Because high blood pressure often causes no symptoms, many people remain unaware until complications develop. Regular blood pressure monitoring, reducing salt intake, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, avoiding tobacco and taking prescribed medications consistently are essential steps to protect kidney health. Early diagnosis and proper treatment can significantly reduce the risk of kidney failure.



Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.