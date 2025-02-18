'Stop workout, go to sleep': Fitness coach explains the link between sleep and faster weight loss

Priyank Mehta is a fitness coach (according to his Instagram bio), who keeps sharing helpful insights related to faster weight loss. From diet to workouts, Priyank’s Instagram profile is replete with tips and tricks for sustained weight loss, and how not to get the lost kilos back. A few weeks back, Priyank mentioned the underrated power of healthy sleep in weight loss. “Stop workout, go to sleep,” said Priyank in the video, and then explained the link between healthy sleep and faster fat loss. Also read | Woman who shed 60 kg shares ‘magic’ weight loss drink that helped her. Nutritionist reveals if it actually works Priyank Mehta noted down how healthy sleep can help in weight loss.(Pexels)

Hormone regulation:

Sleep helps regulate hormones that control hunger, fullness, and metabolism. When you don’t get enough sleep, these hormones can become imbalanced, leading to increased hunger and decreased metabolism.⁣

⁣Insulin sensitivity:

Sleep deprivation can lead to decreased insulin sensitivity, making it harder for glucose to enter cells. This can increase the risk of developing insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.⁣

⁣Cortisol regulation:

Sleep helps regulate cortisol levels, which can contribute to belly fat storage when elevated.⁣

Increased Human Growth Hormone (HGH) production:

Sleep is essential for HGH production, which helps with fat loss and muscle gain.⁣

Improved physical performance:

Adequate sleep is necessary for physical recovery and performance. When you’re well-rested, you’ll be able to push yourself harder during workouts, leading to better fat loss results.⁣ Also read | Woman shares what she ate during her 86 kg weight loss transformation. Check out her full diet plan

Enhanced mental clarity and motivation:

Sleep helps improve mental clarity and motivation, making it easier to stick to your diet and exercise plan.⁣

Priyank also noted down the ill-effects of poor sleep on weight loss:

Reduced fat loss:

Sleep deprivation can lead to decreased fat loss, even if you’re following a healthy diet and exercise plan.⁣

Increased hunger and cravings:

Sleep deprivation can increase hunger and cravings for unhealthy foods, making it harder to stick to your diet.⁣

Decreased motivation:

Sleep deprivation can decrease motivation, making it harder to stay on track with your fitness goals.⁣

Impaired physical performance:

Sleep deprivation can impair physical performance, making it harder to push yourself during workouts.⁣

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Jashan Vij, health and fat loss coach shared the need of adequate sleep. “Ensure you get enough quality sleep. Lack of sleep can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to increased feelings of hunger and potentially influencing weight gain. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night,” the coach added. Also read | Hydration to sleep; 5 lifestyle changes that help with fat loss

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.