Struggling with low B12? Doctor shares a complete vegetarian food list to support energy, nerves, and daily nutrition

Vitamin B12 deficiency is quietly becoming one of the most common nutritional gaps in India. Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, says to HealthShots that low B12 levels are now seen almost as often as vitamin D deficiency, especially among vegetarians. The reason is simple. Vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal-based foods, so plant-based diets can fall short unless carefully planned and supplemented. Low on B12? These vegetarian foods can help support energy and nerve health (Adobe Stock )

This matters because B12 plays a crucial role in maintaining steady energy levels and a healthy nervous system. Low levels may manifest as constant fatigue, tingling in the hands or feet, poor concentration, or weakness that can be easily attributed to stress. For vegetarians, awareness is the first step. Knowing which foods support B12 intake helps protect daily energy, nerve health, and long-term well-being.

Why does your body crave B12?

According to Dr Agarwal, vitamin B12 acts as a neurological shield by maintaining the myelin sheath, the protective layer that keeps nerve signals fast. When B12 levels drop, this coating weakens, leading to nerve-related symptoms. B12 is also essential for DNA synthesis and the production of healthy red blood cells. Without it, the body may form oversized, inefficient cells, increasing the risk of megaloblastic anaemia.

She explains that early warning signs are often subtle and easily missed. These include tingling or numbness in the hands and feet, memory fog, unusual tiredness, pale skin, and shortness of breath during simple activities. Spotting these signals early can help prevent long-term nerve and blood-related complications.

A complete list of vegetarian foods that can help meet your Vitamin B12 needs:

Milk: Did you know? Milk is a natural source of Vitamin B12 and will support bone health. Curd (yoghurt): It has B12 and improves gut health due to its probiotics. Try homemade curd; you will notice the difference. Cheese: contains Vitamin B12 along with protein. Paneer (Cottage cheese): Paneer is widely consumed by vegetarians and is a good source of B12 and calcium. Buttermilk: Contains B12, and is easy to digest too. Fortified breakfast cereals: Have Vitamin B12, making them one of the most reliable vegetarian sources. Fortified plant-based milk: That includes soy milk, almond milk, and oat milk fortified with B12 can be eaten by vegetarians. Nutritional yeast is also a source of Vitamin B12 with a cheesy flavour. Matki sprouts are very essential Fortified tofu: Tends to have B12 and also provides plant-based protein. Fortified energy bars also contain B12. Mushrooms also have a small amount of B12.

13. Fermented foods: So, are you aware? Natural fermentation (including idli or dosa batter) may also contain traces of B12. Yes, so have them and thank us later!

14. Apples and bananas aid in better B12 absorption.

15. Fortified orange juice may also include added B12. So, you can opt for it.

Therefore, be sure to include these foods in your diet to meet your regular vitamin B12 needs.

FAQ’s: Vegetarian sources of Vitamin B12

Why is B12 important for vegetarians?

B12 supports energy, nerve health, and red blood cell production, which vegetarians may lack naturally.

Can I get enough B12 from dairy and eggs?

Yes, milk, cheese, yoghurt, and eggs are reliable sources of B12 for vegetarians.

Are fortified foods a good option?

Fortified cereals, plant milks, and nutritional yeast can help meet daily B12 needs.

What are the signs of B12 deficiency?

Watch for signs of fatigue, tingling in the hands/feet, memory issues, pale skin, or shortness of breath.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)