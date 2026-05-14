Stubborn weight gain to low energy: Nutritionist reveals 7 signs your diet is hurting your metabolism

The long gaps, poor food choices like refined carbs, low protein intake, and unhealthy fats are all putting you into survival mode and signalling your body to conserve energy rather than burn it efficiently. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Zoha Shaikh, consultant nutritionist at Nutriiya, revealed everyday diet patterns that may be disrupting your metabolism.

Signs your diet is impacting your metabolism.(Unsplash)

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1. You are eating too little or skipping your breakfast altogether

Surviving just on tea in the morning or eating after three to four hours after you wake up, or skipping breakfast altogether, can shift the body into energy-saving mode. Zoya suggests aiming to eat within one hour of waking up; don't replace breakfast with tea and coffee alone.

2. Your meals are carb-heavy but poor in quality protein

A typical Indian plate, which comprises chapati, vegetables, and rice, often lacks adequate protein, which reduces the thermic effect of food, causing a slowing down of metabolism. According to Zoya, add protein like dal, paneer, curd, tofu or eggs to every meal.

3. Frequent cravings

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{{^usCountry}} Frequent or regular intake of biscuits, sweets, savoury foods, or tea with sugar causes a sudden spike and crash mechanism, impacting fat metabolism. Zoya recommends snacking on nuts, seeds, fruits (smaller portion) or roasted chana, makhana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Frequent or regular intake of biscuits, sweets, savoury foods, or tea with sugar causes a sudden spike and crash mechanism, impacting fat metabolism. Zoya recommends snacking on nuts, seeds, fruits (smaller portion) or roasted chana, makhana. {{/usCountry}}

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Chronically undereating and poor healthy fat intake can reduce net heat production in the body. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 4. Continuous sense of tiredness despite eating enough {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Continuous sense of tiredness despite eating enough {{/usCountry}}

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“Calorie-dense but nutrient-poor foods like snacks and nankeens fail to support metabolic processes,” said Zoya. You should focus on eating micronutrients like leafy greens, seeds and seasonal food.

5. Digestive issues like bloating and constipation

Low on fibre intake and more reliance on refined carbs like bakery items, pani puri, chats, chips, etc. You should consider including whole foods, legumes, pulses, nuts and seeds, millets, vegetables and lots of water.

6. Feeling cold all the time or low on energy

Chronically undereating and poor healthy fat intake can reduce net heat production in the body. Zoya advises not to shy away from healthy fats like nuts, seeds, avocado, olive oil, and ghee.

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Healthy metabolism can’t be achieved by eating less but by eating balanced meals with adequate nutrition. (Unsplash)

7. Weight loss plateau despite “Ghar ka Khana”

Even home-cooked meals can cause imbalance and sluggish metabolism due to high carb, no protein, no portion control and low activity levels. Zoya suggests balancing your plate and including strength training to support metabolism.

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Zoya said, “Healthy metabolism can’t be achieved by eating less but by eating balanced meals with adequate nutrition and increasing the activity levels consistently, small shifts in your daily small shifts in your daily diet can remarkably increase the metabolic rate and burn more calories.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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