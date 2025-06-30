Stuck at your desk or couch all day? Try these 5 asanas to loosen stiff joints and rejuvenate tired feet

Contemporary life is becoming increasingly sedentary, whether it’s long hours at work or coming back home and plopping on the couch to binge-watch a show. Movement has become scarce, and whether we realise it or not, the body is bearing the brunt of it. It may not immediately develop into serious health issues, but the stiff back, tight hips, aching shoulders, tired feet, and constant fatigue are some of the overlooked red flags. Shake your joints gently with the help of yoga to ease discomfort of sitting all day.(Shutterstock)

This is why throughout the day, staying active can make a whole lot of difference. This is where yoga steps in, as a way to keep you flexible, improve your posture, and overall fitness. Whether it is stretches or mindful breathwork, these small movements help reduce the damage of constantly sitting throughout the day. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how yoga helps support health.

Dr (Prof) Saamdu Chetri, Director, Yogananda School of Spirituality and Happiness at Shoolini University, explained the benefits. He said,“Yoga is the journey of self-awareness, healing, and wholeness. It is a complete care system, nurturing the body, mind, and spirit. When integrated with conventional medicine, yoga creates a synergistic model of care that enhances overall well-being. It helps manage stress, improves cardiovascular and respiratory health, supports the musculoskeletal system, and uplifts mental health."

It strengthens immunity, assists in weight and chronic disease management, and promotes prevention through holistic lifestyle practices. Whether addressing conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or cancer, or simply cultivating balance and peace, yoga offers a path to sustained health and happiness.”

Moreover, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 helpful poses to counter a sedentary lifestyle and how to do them:

1. Seated cat-cow stretch

Benefit: Extends spine and soothes back and neck tension.

How to do it:

Sit on the edge of the chair with your feet on the floor.

Put your hands on your knees.

Inhale, arch the back, and lift the chin and chest (Cow).

Exhale, curve the spine, and tuck the chin to chest (Cat).

Repeat for 5–8 breaths.

2.Standing forward fold with arm sway

Benefit: Stretches hamstrings and relieves lower back tension.

How to do it:

Stand with hip-width feet apart.

Slowly bend forward at the hips, allowing your upper body to dangle.

Grasp opposite elbows and sway gently side to side.

Hold for 30–60 seconds, breathing deeply.

3. Low lunge with side stretch

Benefit: Opens hips and lengthens the spine.

How to do it:

Step one foot forward into a lunge, with the back knee on the ground.

Bring the arms overhead.

Grasp the opposite wrist and bend over to the front leg side, gently leaning.

Hold for 5 deep breaths and then switch.

4. Thread-the-needle shoulder opener

Benefit: Relaxes shoulder and upper back tightness.

How to do it:

Start on hands and knees (tabletop).

Slide the right arm underneath the left, laying your right temple and shoulder on the ground.

Keep the left arm extended forward and hips high.

Hold 5–7 breaths, and then switch sides.

5. Legs-up-the-wall pose

Benefit: Encourages circulation and alleviates fatigue

How to do it:

Sit along the side of a wall.

Swing legs up the wall as you recline, creating an L shape.

Rest arms by sides, palms upward.

Remain here for 5–10 minutes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.