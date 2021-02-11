Study shows how women make choices about surgery to prevent ovarian cancer
A study by researchers at Queen Mary University in London has investigated how women who are at high risk of ovarian cancer make choices about possible preventive surgery.
Women who have BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations have a 17-44% lifetime risk of ovarian cancer. Scientists now believe that most ovarian cancers begin in the fallopian tubes, and so women at high risk can choose to undergo surgery to remove both their fallopian tubes and ovaries to reduce their risk. For those who have not yet reached menopause, there are difficult decisions around the order and timing of surgeries, as removing the ovaries will induce menopause.
The women interviewed were 24 participants in the UK PROTECTOR trial, in which removal of tubes as an initial step, and delayed removal of ovaries in a second surgery, is being offered as an alternative to standard surgery, which removes both at once.
Standard surgery, removing both the tubes and ovaries, induces menopause in women who have not yet reached this stage of life. The proposed alternative two-step protocol delays the induced menopause caused by the removal of the ovaries and therefore avoids menopause side effects.
The study found that women who were more concerned about cancer risk than about menopause preferred the standard surgery, but those who were more concerned about the detrimental impact of menopause chose the two-step procedure.
Women managed in specialist familial cancer clinic settings felt that they received better quality care than those in non-specialist clinics. The authors hope that this study will help health professionals to improve decision support provided to women who carry these genetic mutations.
Author Professor Ranjit Manchanda from the Queen Mary University of London said: "This study shows that a number of women prefer a two-step operation to manage their ovarian cancer risk. It is important for women to be given different options so that they can choose what is best for them. Women are happier with their care in specialist family cancer clinics. We need to set up a system for women at higher risk of gynaecological cancers to access such centres, which are able to provide a more streamlined, holistic approach."
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows how women make choices about surgery to prevent ovarian cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ensuring gut integrity may improve results in blood cancer: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German children suffer from psychological issues in pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vegan diet better than Mediterranean diet in weight loss, cholesterol control
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eat walnuts regularly to reduce negative results of H pylori infection: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how coffee consumption helps decrease heart failure risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protein behind less spread of coronavirus variant in Asia: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how osteoporosis treatment got affected by Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch
- Watch: From exercises on the Ladder Barrel to Pilates reformer, Kriti Kharbanda marks her ‘road to recovery’ and this video by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is enough proof to inspire us even as Pulkit Samrat takes a dig. Check benefits of the workout inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protein deficiency, not age or weather, reason for spread of Covid in Europe, US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story
- K-pop star Eric Nam and Jae-hyung Park, join other Korean American K-pop artists in raising awareness about mental health beyond their music community by publicly sharing their personal journeys after grappling with depression and mental illness on their own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers shed light on routinely imaging brain tumour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists develop platform to advance medicine research for cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals high blood pressure causes atrial fibrillation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra
- Shilpa Ka Mantra: In her mental health and wellness message this week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra spilled the beans on ‘the best way to maintain peace & harmony’ and we are bookmarking her Tuesday thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox