Suffering from dengue? Try these yoga tips and asanas for quick recovery

The huge spike in dengue cases this year has become a cause of concern for people. From mild illness to shock syndrome, dengue can impact us in any form and one should be prepared to fight the disease by keeping immunity strong. The onset of winters is expected to bring some relief but before that happens one needs to exercise caution.

Wearing full-sleeve clothes and preventing mosquito breeding is the key to reduce chances of getting the illness. In case you have been diagnosed with the deadly mosquito-borne disease, you need not worry. Good nutrition, sufficient rest, and some gentle yoga poses can help you recover quickly from the disease.

A person suffering from dengue experiences high fever, vomiting, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, and loses appetite. It is important to stay hydrated and eat easily digestible and nutritious food to regain strength and fight infection. Getting sufficient rest also helps in quick recovery from the disease.

What to eat during dengue

Renowned yoga guru Grand Master Akshar suggests dietary tips and yogasanas for quick recovery from dengue.

* Stick to fresh, nourishing home cooked food devoid of oil and spice.

* Consume freshly prepared boiled vegetables, and you can also drink water with ginger soaked in it.

* Vegetable broths, and light food should be given.

* You can also include ingredients like black pepper if you do not suffer from any digestion or gastric related issues.

* Other immunity-boosting foods are citrus foods, elaichi, garlic, almonds, turmeric etc.

Yoga for quick recovery from dengue

The yoga expert suggests us to practice the yoga asanas like Vajrasana, Malasana and Paschimottanasana slowly and not hold them for a long duration. He also suggests adding Bhramari pranayama to the routine which needs to be done only slow speed. Yoga mudras that can help are Prana Mudra, Prithvi and Vayu mudras.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose)

Vajrasana(Grand Master Akshar)

* Bring your knees down on your mat

* Rest your pelvis on your heels

* Keep your heels slightly apart from each other

* Place your palms on your thighs

* Straighten your back and look forward

Malasana (Garland pose)

Malasana(Grand Master Akshar)

* Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body

* Bend your knees, lower your pelvis and place it over your heels

* Ensure that your feet remain flat on the floor

* You may either place your palms on the floor beside your feet or join them in front of your chest in a gesture of prayer

* Spine remains erect

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

Paschimottanasana(Grand Master Akshar)

* Begin in Dandasana where your legs are stretched out forward

* Bend your knees slightly bent if needed

* Lift your arms up and keep your spine upright

* Exhale and bend forward

* Try to grip your toes with your fingers

* Hold the posture for 10 seconds

Brahmari Pranayama

* Sit in any comfortable pose such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana

* Straighten your back and close your eyes

* Place your thumbs on the external flap outside your ear.

* Place your index finger on your forehead; your middle finger on the Medial Canthus and ring finger on the corner of your nostril

* Inhale and fill your lungs with air

* As you exhale, slowly make a buzzing sound like that of a bee, i.e., “mmmmmmm….”

* Keep your mouth closed the entire time

