Suffering from summer migraines? Doctors say these simple habits can help keep headaches at bay

As the heat and long days of summer arrive, many people who experience migraines have to contend with more than just the promise of sunburns around the corner. Heat, strong sunlight, dehydration and disruptions of routine common to the season make it a time of more frequent and severe migraine attacks but with the help of medical professionals and a few easy to follow precautions, these challenges can be manageable. Migraine-proof your summer: Top doctor tips you’ll wish you knew sooner.(Image by Pixabay)

Real reasons your migraines worsen in summer

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aditya Kulkarni, Consultant – Neurology at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road, shared that summer elements such as heat and sunlight can actually escalate of migraines - enhanced both in the number of migraines and their intensity. He said, “One of the culprits is dehydration, which can make the blood thicker and trigger headache-triggering receptors in the brain. This domino effect makes a migraine attack more likely. One of the big ones is photosensitivity, such that bright sunlight itself can be a direct trigger to a susceptible person.”

Migraine is often accompanied by symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and heightened sensitivity to light and sound. (Freepik)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Consultant Neurologist at Livasa Hospital in Mohali, highlighted that the difficulty is multiplied when fasting is observed during the summer season, as it entails longer durations (without) food or water. He said, “That, coupled with the warmth of the season, can increase the likelihood of dehydration, which in turn enables migraines. Other factors that contribute to the condition are poor sleep, stress and nutritional deficiencies.”

Summer habits that can save you from migraines

Dr Jayanti Khura, Consultant Internal Medicine, highlighted the variety of environmental factors in the summer months, which may cause migraines. She said, “Heat and dehydration as well as too much sun exposure is a major concern.” She urged women not to be in direct sunlight and encouraged them to wear hats or to wrap a scarf around their heads if they go outside.

Drinking water regularly is important and Dr Jayanti Khura advised to steer clear of beverages with caffeine such as soda because they can exacerbate dehydration. “Instead, go in for natural hydrating substitutes like coconut water, buttermilk, lemonade and seasonal fruit juices. Sunglasses can both minimise bright light, often a potent trigger for migraines, and shield your eyes,” Dr Jayanti Khura recommended.

Putting on sunglasses with polarised lenses and UVA and UVB protection before stepping outside prevents the overactive thalamus from sending out pain signals. (Shutterstock)

According to Dr Aditya Kulkarni, preventive measures such as keeping yourself well-hydrated with eight to 10 glasses of water per day, avoiding sun exposure during peak hours (11 am to 4 pm) and finding your migraines triggers can all help keep summer-related incidences to a minimum.

To minimise the risks, Dr Pradeep Kumar Sharma suggested drinking water and electrolyte-containing fluids at time of eating. He said, “Nutrient such as bananas, dates and coconut water can easily replace lost electrolytes, aiding in equilibrium. A nutritionally supportive diet that is high in omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium and vitamin B2—such as that in fatty fish, dark leafy greens and dairy—could help.” Dr Pradeep Kumar Sharma also recommended being as regular as possible with your sleeping patterns and a doctor-prescribed medication to keep migraine symptoms under control.

Summer is difficult for those with migraines but also manageable with enough knowledge and some personal behaviour changes. Proper hydration, sunblock, a well-rounded diet, restful sleep and the avoidance of known stimuli are the basics of preventing migraines when it's hot out. With the right preventive care, sufferers can keep their frequency and severity down and enjoy a more manageable summer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.