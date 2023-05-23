A summer diet typically focuses on light, refreshing meals that help keep you hydrated and provide essential nutrients while being low in calories but while staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water throughout the day is crucial during the summer months, including hydrating foods in your diet that are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants while being low in calories like watermelon, cucumber, berries, melons, tomatoes, leafy greens, zucchini, bell peppers, corn and citrus fruits are equally important. Health experts insist upon opting for lean protein sources that are lighter and easier to digest and these may include grilled chicken, fish, tofu, lentils, chickpeas and Greek yogurt while avoiding heavy and fatty meats. Salads and wraps are ideal for summer so, load them up with colourful vegetables, lean protein and a light dressing or vinaigrette or experiment with different ingredients to keep them interesting and satisfying.

Summer diet plan: List of foods that will help you beat the heat this summer (Photo by Lee Myungseong on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratima Poddar, Gynecologist and Member of Clirnet Community, suggested to keep yourself adequately hydrated and covered while going out in the sun and recommended the following fruits to beat the summer heat:

Watermelon

Muskmelon

Lemonade

Mango

Panna ( a drink made from raw mango)

Grapes

Adding to the list, Dr Nina Figueiredo, Loop’s in-house clinical dietician and obesity consultant, advised -

Savour Watermelon: This juicy summer staple hydrates and satisfies. Rich in vitamins A and C, watermelon cools the body while replenishing electrolytes. Slice it up for a refreshing snack or blend it into a revitalizing smoothie to conquer the heat in style.

Embrace Yogurt: Your summer savior is a perfect blend of excellent and nutritious yogurt. It's packed with probiotics for gut health and rich in protein, calcium, and vitamins. Opt for Greek yogurt with fruit or create a frozen yogurt treat to indulge in guilt-free.

Crunch on Cucumbers: Crisp and hydrating, cucumbers are a summer diet must-have. Composed of 95% water, these green gems keep you refreshed while providing essential vitamins and minerals. Slice them up in salads or enjoy them with hummus for a healthy, cooling crunch.

Indulge in Berries: Colorful and sweet, berries are summer's natural candy. Bursting with antioxidants and fiber, these little gems help to fight inflammation and support digestion. Savor them fresh, toss them into salads, or blend them into smoothies for a flavorful health boost.

Get Zesty with Citrus Fruits: Summer demands the vibrant tang of citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits. These refreshing delights are loaded with vitamin C, essential for immunity and skin health. Enjoy them freshly squeezed, infused in water, or tossed into salads for a zesty twist.

Smoothies are a refreshing way to stay cool and incorporate nutrients by using a base of water, coconut water or almond milk and adding a variety of fruits, vegetables and a source of protein like Greek yogurt or protein powder. Take advantage of the barbecue season by grilling your food as grilled vegetables, lean meats and fish are flavourful and require minimal added fats but even with healthy choices, it's important to be mindful of portion sizes to maintain a healthy weight so, listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues.

Remember, everyone's dietary needs and preferences are different. It's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised advice tailored to your specific requirements.

