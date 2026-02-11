Sunaina Roshan swears ‘spoonful of ghee a day makes you unbreakable’; dad Rakesh Roshan says ‘your glow proves it’

Sharing the video, Hrithik's sister, Sunaina, highlighted that when consumed in moderate amounts, this traditional fat offers a wide range of physical benefits, including enhanced immune function and better digestive health . She also stressed that it plays a vital role in nutrient absorption, helping the body utilise essential vitamins while improving the appearance of skin and hair.

“Sometimes the foods we’ve been taught to fear are simply misunderstood. In the right balance, traditional ingredients like ghee can nourish us in beautiful ways. It’s never about extremes, just mindful choices that support a stronger, more unbreakable you,” Sunaina captioned the clip.

Contrary to popular belief, ghee or clarified butter is often unfairly labelled as an unhealthy dietary choice. In a video shared on February 11, Sunaina Roshan , sister of Hrithik Roshan, championed the many benefits this Indian staple offers to our body.

"You know how people say ghee is unhealthy, that's actually not true at all. When taken in moderation, ghee can do wonders for your body. It helps your digestion, keeps your gut healthy, boosts your immunity, and even supports glowing skin and hair. Plus, it's full of healthy fats that help your body better absorb vitamins. Just remember, balance is the key. A spoonful of ghee a day makes you unbreakable," she said in the clip.

Sunaina's video on ghee garnered positive comments from her followers, including her dad, Rakesh Roshan. “True, and your glow proves it all,” he commented. An Instagram user wrote, “So true!! Balance and moderation are so important.”

Someone else wrote, “Very true...Ghee is the best...u r absolutely right…and, taken in moderation, it helps build immunity and makes bones stronger. I make it a point to mix ghee in my kids' food.”

Sunaina Roshan's health struggles Sunaina has always been open about her health struggles. She even made headlines with her drastic weight loss transformation. During an interview with celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando, she opened up about her struggles with weight loss.

Moreover, on the health front, she was diagnosed with lymphoma of the cervix, a rare form of cancer. Additionally, she has also dealt with other health issues, including fatty liver disease (grade 3), jaundice, and brain tuberculosis.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.