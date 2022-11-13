'Sunday burn done right’ by Rakul Preet Singh. Video inside

Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals with snippets from her gym diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it a high intensity routine or yoga, Rakul Preet believes in working hard and staying in shape. The actor celebrated the festive season in style, and is now back to the gym. Weekends are meant for burning all the extra calories gained throughout the week – Rakul Preet believes in that fitness mantra. Rakul Preet swears by high intensity workouts, weightlifting and yoga. From being at an animal mode in a intense routine to slowing down and giving the body the necessary destress routine with a yoga posture, Rakul Preet’s fitness diaries are varied and very informative.

Rakul Preet started her Sunday on a high note. The actor hit the gym in the morning and lifted weights. A short snippet from her gym routine made its way to her Instagram profile and made her fans swoon at her hard work and dedication. In the video, Rakul Preet can be seen lifting weights and continuously standing up from a bench of sorts. She can be seen repeating the routine multiple times and working on her strength and stability. “Sunday burn done right,” Rakul Preet captioned her video. In no time, Rakul Preet’s video was flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. Lakshmi Manchu, who is also a fitness enthusiast, and Rakul Preet’s colleague from the film industry, dropped by and shared her amazement with multiple fire emoticons. Take a look at Rakul Preet’s routine here:

Weightlifting comes with its own set of health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories and controlling the weight of the body. It also helps in boosting metabolism, and strengthening the bones and the joints. Strength training also helps in improving heart health and burning body fat.

