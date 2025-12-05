Surgeon reveals why your body keeps storing sugar as fat: ‘Whether it's gulab jamun or cold coffee, everything is...'

Whenever you go on a diet, try to lose fat or drop the number on the weighing scale, one of the first things people or your coach will ask you to give up from your diet is sugar. According to the University of Utah Health, when you eat excess sugar, your liver can't process it properly, and it immediately turns it into fat. Sugar is not a food; it's a deposit slip to your fat locker. Whether it's gulab jamun or cold coffee, everything is just fat for the body. (Freepik)

Also Read | Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist says til seeds are underrated superfood; recommends eating if you don't drink milk

On December 2, Dr Anshuman Kaushal, MD, FACS (robotic GI surgeon and obesity expert), shared a video on Instagram explaining why our body keeps storing sugar as fat. According to the surgeon, “Sugar is not sweet at all. Sugar is strategic. It hijacks insulin, fills fat cells, and leaves you blaming genetics.”

Why does your body keep storing sugar as fat?

Dr Kaushal used an example to explain why the body stores sugar as fat. “Imagine there are three accounts in your body. The first is your current account, meaning your blood glucose level. This is like your Paytm wallet. It maintains a balance of only as much money as needed for essential needs: 70-100 mg percent.”

However, he highlighted that people often do the opposite; they keep topping up their accounts all the time by consuming tea, biscuits, Coke, sweets, and desserts.

The consequences of eating too much sugar

When you overload the body with sugar, it affects your HbA1c (Haemoglobin A1c or glycated haemoglobin) report, which is a blood test showing your average blood sugar (glucose) levels over the past 2 to 3 months.

Comparing the body to a bank, Dr Kaushal explained that when too much sugar enters the body, your body's manager, which is insulin, fearing that your body is going to crash, will save the excess in the ‘savings account.’ Here, a savings account, as per Dr Kaushal, refers to liver and muscle glycogen.

The body will continue to store the sugar here. However, like every savings account, your body too has a limit. What does this mean? “It will use the sugar for 12-18 hours. But soon, all the extra sugar will get converted into fat storage,” Dr Kaushal added. And in turn, you'll get fat.

Lastly, Dr Kaushal cautioned, “Ever wonder why gyms are full, but waistlines are fuller? Because every sugar top-up goes straight to the fat locker. Science is simple: high sugar, high insulin. Insulin blocks fat burning. The body shifts to fat storage mode.”

So, the next time you think that your metabolism is slow. It's not your metabolism; it's your insulin that's high. He warned, “Sugar is not a food; it's a deposit slip to your fat locker. Whether it's gulab jamun or cold coffee, everything is just fat for the body.”

He advised: “Reduce sugar, reduce insulin spikes. Unlock fat-burning mode. Try to keep current and savings accounts with him, not lockers. Simple, scientific, savage.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.