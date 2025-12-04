Orthopaedic surgeon says copper bottles can lead to toxic buildup in the body if used incorrectly; shares 4 guidelines

Copper bottles may be enjoying a resurgence as a wellness trend, but using them incorrectly can do more harm than good. While copper can offer health benefits in small, controlled amounts, too much of it can be toxic - leading to symptoms of copper overload and unnecessary health complications. That’s why understanding how to use copper bottles safely is essential. Using copper bottles correctly is important to ensure no health complications. (Pinterest)

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and NutriByte Wellness co-founder, breaks it down, explaining the common mistakes people make and how to avoid dangerous levels of copper leaching into your drink. In an Instagram video shared on December 4, he emphasises, “Copper bottles have become a health trend in many Indian homes, but most people don’t know how to use them safely. All of these can cause copper to leach into your water and lead to toxic buildup in your body. Copper is beneficial in small, controlled amounts. Not in excess. Use it the right way - or it might do more harm than good.” He shares four guidelines on how to use them correctly.

No lemon or jeera

Dr Vora highlights that copper bottles are only meant for storing plain water - anything acidic can react with the metal and lead to leaching. He explains, “Firstly, no lemon, no jeera water. You should only store plain water. If anything is acidic, it will react with the copper and it will release harmful toxins in your drink.”

No hot water

The surgeon cautions against filling copper bottles with hot water. He emphasises, “Boiling water or very warm water will increase copper leaching. This means that more metals will enter your system.”

Don’t carry it around

Dr Vora highlights that copper bottles are not meant for carrying around as a travel bottle and drinking from throughout the day. He states, “It is not a travel bottle. Stop carrying it everywhere. For the benefits, you only need a small amount of copper.”

Clean thoroughly

According to Dr Vora, copper bottles should be cleaned thoroughly and regularly to prevent contamination. He explains, “The greenish layer inside the copper bottle is a result of oxidation. Just rinsing with water isn't enough. Clean it thoroughly.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.