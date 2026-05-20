Tamil gym owner warns 'you should not start a gym business in Chennai': '99% of it is fake'

Jayachandran Tamilarasan, a content creator, fitness coach, and founder of The Crew Fitness Chennai, sparked an online conversation after releasing a series of videos advising aspiring entrepreneurs to avoid the gym business in Chennai. Also read | Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals Jayachandran Tamilarasan says that if you love fitness, don't buy a gym. Start an online community, a weekend club, or focus on personal training; don’t let your passion turn into a financial nightmare. (Freepik) In a candid two-part series titled "Do not start gym business in Chennai," Jayachandran pulls back the curtain on an industry he says is struggling under the weight of high costs and mental health crises, despite the 'glamorous' image projected on social media. The Instagram videos, posted on May 14 and 15, serve as a sobering reminder that a 'packed house' does not always equal a profitable business. The social media illusion vs reality Jayachandran argues that the 'packed gyms' and 'motivational edits' seen on Instagram are often a facade. He says that while digital marketing agencies often push founders to talk about squats and weight loss, they ignore the systemic business failures occurring behind the scenes. "If you look at social media, elite transformations, packed gyms, communities, random events, and clubs, 99 percent of it is fake," Jayachandran warns. "Nobody talks about the one thing that is actually true: the rent, low margins, burnout, the mental stress the owners go through, the fear of losing coaches, and the fear of losing clients," he adds.

The financial and mental toll of running a gym According to Jayachandran, the industry is currently in a state of quiet collapse, with many gyms in Chennai alone having been put up for sale. The primary issue, according to the gym founder, is that most gym owners enter the field fueled by passion rather than business acumen. This leads to a disconnect between a 'thriving' floor and a failing bank account. "Most of the gym owners go through panic attacks, stress levels, and debt issues. Nobody talks about all this," he says, adding, "Society thinks the gym business is glamorous because when they come in, and the business is thriving... except a few brands in Chennai, who can actually rotate money from other sources, 99 percent of the gyms are suffering." Jayachandran highlights key challenges, including high rent and operational expenses versus low profit margins, the constant 'fear of losing coaches' to competitors, high pressure to maintain 'retention' in a saturated market, and lack of business training. According to him, gym owners are often 'former trainers, athletes, or coaches', who may lack expertise in capital expenses and marketing campaigns.