Teen hair damage from styling: How to treat and prevent early hair fall

In today’s beauty-conscious world, teenagers are increasingly experimenting with hairstyling — from heat tools and hair colour to tight braids and gels. While self-expression is important, excessive styling during these formative years can lead to hair damage and even early hair fall. Teen hair falling out? These doctor-approved tricks can save it.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Megha Tandon, Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon and Aesthetic Physician, assured that hair thinning is both preventable and treatable.

Why teen hair is at risk

Dr Megha Tandon said, “Teenage years are a period of hormonal fluctuation and rapid growth. Hair, like skin, can be particularly sensitive during this time.” Common styling practices that contribute to hair damage include -

Frequent heat styling: Blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons weaken the hair shaft and strip moisture.

Blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons weaken the hair shaft and strip moisture. Tight hairstyles: Ponytails, braids, and buns can cause traction alopecia — a form of hair loss from constant pulling.

Ponytails, braids, and buns can cause traction alopecia — a form of hair loss from constant pulling. Chemical treatments: Hair dyes, relaxers, and perms can damage the cuticle, leading to breakage.

Hair dyes, relaxers, and perms can damage the cuticle, leading to breakage. Excessive washing or product use: Over-cleansing and styling products (like gels, waxes, or sprays) can disrupt the scalp’s natural oil balance.

Losing hair in your teens? Here’s why and how to stop it before it’s too late (File Photo)

Signs of hair damage

Dr Megha Tandon asserted to watch out for these early signs -

Increased hair shedding

Thinning at the temples or crown

Dry, brittle strands

Split ends

Scalp sensitivity or irritation

Prevention: Healthy hair habits for teens

Limit Heat Use: Restrict heat styling to special occasions. Always use a heat protectant spray and opt for lower temperature settings. Be Gentle: Avoid tight hairstyles. Use scrunchies or fabric ties instead of elastic bands. Choose Mild Products: Look for sulfate-free shampoos and avoid alcohol-based styling products that dry out hair. Hydration is Key: Use a moisturising conditioner regularly. Consider weekly deep conditioning masks. Don’t Overwash: Washing hair 2–3 times a week is sufficient unless hair is oily or exposed to sweat and pollution. Nourish from Within: A balanced diet rich in proteins, iron, zinc, and omega-3s supports healthy hair growth.

Losing hair in your teens? Here’s how to stop it before it’s too late (File Photo)

Treatment: Addressing early hair fall

If hair fall has already started, Dr Megha Tandon suggests early intervention is vital. She recommended -

Scalp Care: Keep the scalp clean and healthy. Avoid buildup from products and consider using a clarifying shampoo once a week.

Keep the scalp clean and healthy. Avoid buildup from products and consider using a clarifying shampoo once a week. Topical Treatments: Over-the-counter options like minoxidil (under medical guidance) can stimulate regrowth.

Over-the-counter options like minoxidil (under medical guidance) can stimulate regrowth. Supplements: Biotin, iron, or vitamin D supplements may help if deficiencies are detected — always consult a doctor first.

Biotin, iron, or vitamin D supplements may help if deficiencies are detected — always consult a doctor first. Medical Evaluation: If hair loss persists or worsens, consult a dermatologist to rule out conditions like telogen effluvium, alopecia areata, or scalp infections.

When to see a dermatologist

Dr Megha Tandon advised to seek professional advice if:

You notice bald patches. Hair loss runs in the family. There is redness, itching, or pain in the scalp. Home remedies are not working after 2–3 months.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.