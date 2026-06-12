The Wearable Boom Is Real. The Investment Case Is Murkier.

From sleep scores to heart rate, our biology now arrives packaged as a dashboard. An Oura 5 smart ring.

For investors, it is tempting to bet wearable companies like Oura and Whoop have cracked the code on turning self-optimization into a durable, fast-growing business. The history of consumer health hardware suggests otherwise.

Oura’s roughly $400 smart ring has spread from Wall Street to Silicon Valley and drawn praise from celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow. Whoop’s screenless wristband has locked millions of fitness-minded users into a subscription model and counts backing from sports superstars such as LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both companies are growing quickly and are seeking to go public in the near future. Both have recently raised capital at private-market valuations of roughly $10 billion to $11 billion, around 10 times revenue.

The appeal is real. Modern wearables deliver genuinely useful insights, from menstrual-cycle prediction to granular sleep analysis, fostering meaningful user loyalty. Oura has reported selling more than 5.5 million rings. In the first quarter of this year it became one of the most popular wearable brands in the U.S. by unit volume, trailing only Apple and Alphabet’s Google, according to IDC data. Whoop reports more than 2.5 million members worldwide.

For investors, however, the shadow of Fitbit looms large. A decade ago, the pioneering fitness-tracker maker went public and soared to a market capitalization near $10 billion, eerily close to where Oura and Whoop now sit. Growth eventually stalled as single-purpose trackers were eclipsed by all-in-one smartwatches like the Apple Watch. In 2021, Fitbit was acquired by Google for about $2.1 billion, less than two times revenue.

Oura and Whoop do have advantages. Rather than selling mass-market step counters, they market premium products that synthesize biometrics like heart rate variability and skin temperature into actionable outputs: early illness warnings, recovery scores and training recommendations. Both benefit from sticky subscription revenue and, notably, lack screens. That positions them both as companions to an Apple Watch or as alternatives for users who don’t want yet another screen to look at.