There might be a way to control the progress of colorectal cancer, says study
Scientists from Nagoya University have found that colorectal cancer tissues contain two kinds of fibroblasts (a sort of cells found in connective tissue), namely those that promote and restrain cancer that the harmony between them is generally engaged with the spread of the disease.
Their findings, published in the journal Gastroenterology, suggest that Artificially altering the balance between the two types of cells could curb the spread of colorectal cancer tumors, which may become an effective strategy for preventing cancer progression.
Cancer tissues comprise both cancer cells and non-malignant cells such as fibroblasts. Previous studies have suggested that the proliferation of fibroblasts is largely involved in the progression of colorectal cancer, the most common cancer in Japan.
Fibroblasts within cancer tissues, called cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), are considered to be divided into at least two populations: those that promote cancer progression and those that restrain it. Impeding the function of cancer-promoting CAFs could be a promising method to prevent cancer progression, but a lack of understanding of the mechanism underlying heterogeneity of CAFs has hampered its development.
In normal colon tissues, proteins called bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), which are secreted by stromal cells, are known to play a critical role in regulating intestinal homeostasis, whereas in cancerous colon tissues, they are considered to be associated with cancer progression.
In this context, the research team led by Professors Atsushi Enomoto and Masahide Takahashi of the Graduate School of Medicine at Nagoya University in Japan conducted a study to determine how stroma cells lead BMPs to be involved in the progression of colorectal cancer.
The team first analyzed comprehensive gene expression profiling data to identify BMP-related genes that are specifically expressed in colorectal CAFs. Two types of proteins, meflin and gremlin 1, were identified to be encoded by such genes.
Next, to investigate the relevance of these proteins in colorectal cancer progression, Prof. Enomoto and his colleagues, who had previously shown that meflin plays a role in restraining the progression of pancreatic cancer, conducted a study in collaboration with researchers from the University of Adelaide and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, who have conducted studies focusing on the role of gremlin 1 as a BMP inhibitor in the intestine.
The joint research group examined the prognostic significance of the expression of meflin and gremlin 1 in colorectal cancer patients and found that, interestingly, those with a high expression of meflin have a favorable prognosis, whereas those with a high expression of gremlin 1 have an unfavorable prognosis.
In addition, experiments using a mouse model revealed that the proliferation of colorectal cancer cells can be suppressed through the administration of a gremlin 1-neutralizing antibody or overexpression of meflin.
Regarding the role of BMP signaling mediated by stromal gremlin 1 and meflin in colorectal cancer, Prof. Enomoto explains, "We hypothesize that CAFs mediated by gremlin 1 promote cancer progression by decreasing BMP signaling, whereas CAFs mediated by meflin restrain the growth of cancer by reinforcing BMP signaling."
Therefore, intensifying stromal BMP signaling, either by using a gremlin 1-neutralizing antibody or by overexpressing meflin, could be an attractive therapeutic strategy to treat colorectal cancer.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There might be a way to control the progress of colorectal cancer, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Obesity linked with exacerbated effects of Alzheimer's disease. Here's how
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Pupils with 'happy childhood memories' have low drink, drug risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Gupta doing the Garudasana will make you want to get that Yoga mat out
- Esha Gupta recently shared an image of herself doing the Garudasana. The asana is a great full body stretch and strengthens the ankles and the calves while improving the concentration and sense of balance of a person.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With great detail, scientists map heart recovery rate after heart attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Childhood trauma affects development, treatment of multiple sclerosis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: For regulating immunity, functioning of molecule in cells is crucial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light pollution linked to preterm births, reduced birth weight: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links frequent cannabis use by young people to decline in IQ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman's latest fitness post is about headstands, nature and resolutions
- Milind Soman shared another fitness post that shows the actor nailing a headstand with the serene backdrop of lush greenery and asked his followers about their New Year's resolution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vitamins and potential antivirals might be able to fight SARS-CoV-2, says study
- A new study done in Bristol shows how dietary supplements and compounds might be able to bind to the virus and, as a result, make it less infective.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study shows obesity may exacerbate effects of Alzheimer's disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genetic screening before prescribing medicines could be more helpful, says study
- A new study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology shows that if people go through genetic testing before being prescribed medicines such as antidepressants, antibiotics and painkillers could benefit a lot from it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals 'weak','strong' cells bonding boosts body's diabetes fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Too stressed to sleep? Try therapeutic lavender oil like Bhagyashree
- Watch: Bhagyashree gushes on the healing purposes of lavender oil and here’s why you should give it a try too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox