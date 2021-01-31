IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / There might be a way to control the progress of colorectal cancer, says study
Study discovers expected restorative targets can repress colorectal cancer progression(Pexels)
Study discovers expected restorative targets can repress colorectal cancer progression(Pexels)
health

There might be a way to control the progress of colorectal cancer, says study

Scientists from Japan might have found a new way to control the progress of the colorectal cancer. The tissues of this cancer contains two kinds of fibroblasts which promote and restrain the progress and altering the balance between the two types of cells could stop the spread of the tumours.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Nagoya
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:04 AM IST

Scientists from Nagoya University have found that colorectal cancer tissues contain two kinds of fibroblasts (a sort of cells found in connective tissue), namely those that promote and restrain cancer that the harmony between them is generally engaged with the spread of the disease.

Their findings, published in the journal Gastroenterology, suggest that Artificially altering the balance between the two types of cells could curb the spread of colorectal cancer tumors, which may become an effective strategy for preventing cancer progression.

Cancer tissues comprise both cancer cells and non-malignant cells such as fibroblasts. Previous studies have suggested that the proliferation of fibroblasts is largely involved in the progression of colorectal cancer, the most common cancer in Japan.

Fibroblasts within cancer tissues, called cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), are considered to be divided into at least two populations: those that promote cancer progression and those that restrain it. Impeding the function of cancer-promoting CAFs could be a promising method to prevent cancer progression, but a lack of understanding of the mechanism underlying heterogeneity of CAFs has hampered its development.

In normal colon tissues, proteins called bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), which are secreted by stromal cells, are known to play a critical role in regulating intestinal homeostasis, whereas in cancerous colon tissues, they are considered to be associated with cancer progression.

In this context, the research team led by Professors Atsushi Enomoto and Masahide Takahashi of the Graduate School of Medicine at Nagoya University in Japan conducted a study to determine how stroma cells lead BMPs to be involved in the progression of colorectal cancer.

The team first analyzed comprehensive gene expression profiling data to identify BMP-related genes that are specifically expressed in colorectal CAFs. Two types of proteins, meflin and gremlin 1, were identified to be encoded by such genes.

Next, to investigate the relevance of these proteins in colorectal cancer progression, Prof. Enomoto and his colleagues, who had previously shown that meflin plays a role in restraining the progression of pancreatic cancer, conducted a study in collaboration with researchers from the University of Adelaide and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, who have conducted studies focusing on the role of gremlin 1 as a BMP inhibitor in the intestine.

The joint research group examined the prognostic significance of the expression of meflin and gremlin 1 in colorectal cancer patients and found that, interestingly, those with a high expression of meflin have a favorable prognosis, whereas those with a high expression of gremlin 1 have an unfavorable prognosis.

In addition, experiments using a mouse model revealed that the proliferation of colorectal cancer cells can be suppressed through the administration of a gremlin 1-neutralizing antibody or overexpression of meflin.

Regarding the role of BMP signaling mediated by stromal gremlin 1 and meflin in colorectal cancer, Prof. Enomoto explains, "We hypothesize that CAFs mediated by gremlin 1 promote cancer progression by decreasing BMP signaling, whereas CAFs mediated by meflin restrain the growth of cancer by reinforcing BMP signaling."

Therefore, intensifying stromal BMP signaling, either by using a gremlin 1-neutralizing antibody or by overexpressing meflin, could be an attractive therapeutic strategy to treat colorectal cancer.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cancer treatment colon cancer
app
Close
Study discovers expected restorative targets can repress colorectal cancer progression(Pexels)
Study discovers expected restorative targets can repress colorectal cancer progression(Pexels)
health

There might be a way to control the progress of colorectal cancer, says study

ANI, Nagoya
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:04 AM IST
Scientists from Japan might have found a new way to control the progress of the colorectal cancer. The tissues of this cancer contains two kinds of fibroblasts which promote and restrain the progress and altering the balance between the two types of cells could stop the spread of the tumours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Obesity linked with exacerbated effects of Alzheimer's disease. Here's how

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:52 PM IST
While people who are overweight may face a number of health issues, a recent study has discovered that being obese is an additional burden on brain health and may exacerbate Alzheimer's disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teenagers with happy childhood memories are likely to drink less, consume fewer drugs, and enjoy learning, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
Teenagers with happy childhood memories are likely to drink less, consume fewer drugs, and enjoy learning, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
health

Study: Pupils with 'happy childhood memories' have low drink, drug risk

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Teenagers with happy childhood memories are likely to drink less, consume fewer drugs, and enjoy learning, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta does the Garudasana(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta does the Garudasana(Instagram/egupta)
health

Esha Gupta doing the Garudasana will make you want to get that Yoga mat out

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:40 PM IST
  • Esha Gupta recently shared an image of herself doing the Garudasana. The asana is a great full body stretch and strengthens the ankles and the calves while improving the concentration and sense of balance of a person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study published in Communications Biology shows that the heart muscle cells also called cardiomyocytes play an important role in intracellular communication after a heart attack.(Yahoo)
The study published in Communications Biology shows that the heart muscle cells also called cardiomyocytes play an important role in intracellular communication after a heart attack.(Yahoo)
health

With great detail, scientists map heart recovery rate after heart attack

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Emphasising the importance of heart muscle cells intracellular communication, researchers from the Hubrecht Institute mapped the recovery of the heart after a heart attack with great detail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Multiple sclerosis is a progressive autoimmune disease in which the body attacks and strips away the protective coating around neurons, resulting in a wide range of neurological symptoms.(Pixabay)
Multiple sclerosis is a progressive autoimmune disease in which the body attacks and strips away the protective coating around neurons, resulting in a wide range of neurological symptoms.(Pixabay)
health

Study: Childhood trauma affects development, treatment of multiple sclerosis

ANI, Illinois [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Childhood trauma could affect the trajectory of multiple sclerosis development and response to treatment in adulthood, a new study in mice found.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Treg cells are an original populace of versatile insusceptible cells that forestalls an enthusiastic immune response, such as those that occur in autoimmune diseases.(Pixabay)
Treg cells are an original populace of versatile insusceptible cells that forestalls an enthusiastic immune response, such as those that occur in autoimmune diseases.(Pixabay)
health

Study: For regulating immunity, functioning of molecule in cells is crucial

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Researchers of the University of North Carolina Health Care have discovered that AIM2 is significant for the legitimate capacity of regulatory T cells, or Treg cells, and assumes a critical part in moderating immune system sickness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a study, researchers discovered that light pollution can increase the likelihood of preterm birth by almost 13 per cent.(ANI)
In a study, researchers discovered that light pollution can increase the likelihood of preterm birth by almost 13 per cent.(ANI)
health

Light pollution linked to preterm births, reduced birth weight: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:38 AM IST
While we all know how pollution can be detrimental to our health, a new study has discovered that light pollution could increase the likelihood of preterm births and reduced birth weight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Psychological Medicine'. The paper, led by researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, provides further insight into the harmful neurological and cognitive effects of frequent cannabis use on young people.(Unsplash)
The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Psychological Medicine'. The paper, led by researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, provides further insight into the harmful neurological and cognitive effects of frequent cannabis use on young people.(Unsplash)
health

Study links frequent cannabis use by young people to decline in IQ

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:40 AM IST
A recent study has found that adolescents who frequently use cannabis may experience a decline in Intelligence Quotient (IQ) over time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman does headstand in new fitness post(Instagram/ milindrunning)
Milind Soman does headstand in new fitness post(Instagram/ milindrunning)
health

Milind Soman's latest fitness post is about headstands, nature and resolutions

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • Milind Soman shared another fitness post that shows the actor nailing a headstand with the serene backdrop of lush greenery and asked his followers about their New Year's resolution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study sheds light on how vitamins, steroids and potential antivirals might affect SARS-CoV-2 (representative image)(Unsplash)
Study sheds light on how vitamins, steroids and potential antivirals might affect SARS-CoV-2 (representative image)(Unsplash)
health

Vitamins and potential antivirals might be able to fight SARS-CoV-2, says study

ANI, Bristol
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:48 AM IST
  • A new study done in Bristol shows how dietary supplements and compounds might be able to bind to the virus and, as a result, make it less infective.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings, published in The Journal of Alzheimer's Disease Reports, also highlight the impact being overweight in mid-life could have on brain health in older age.(Unsplash)
The findings, published in The Journal of Alzheimer's Disease Reports, also highlight the impact being overweight in mid-life could have on brain health in older age.(Unsplash)
health

New study shows obesity may exacerbate effects of Alzheimer's disease

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:16 PM IST
New research from the University of Sheffield has found being overweight is an additional burden on brain health and may exacerbate Alzheimer's disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK study suggests genetic screening before prescribing could benefit millions(Unsplash)
UK study suggests genetic screening before prescribing could benefit millions(Unsplash)
health

Genetic screening before prescribing medicines could be more helpful, says study

ANI, London
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • A new study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology shows that if people go through genetic testing before being prescribed medicines such as antidepressants, antibiotics and painkillers could benefit a lot from it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An international research team - led by scientists at the University of Birmingham - have discovered that immature b-cells (PDX1LOW/MAFALOW) are able to overcome their relative deficiencies by partnering with 'stronger' counterparts to drive insulin release.(ANI)
An international research team - led by scientists at the University of Birmingham - have discovered that immature b-cells (PDX1LOW/MAFALOW) are able to overcome their relative deficiencies by partnering with 'stronger' counterparts to drive insulin release.(ANI)
health

Study reveals 'weak','strong' cells bonding boosts body's diabetes fight

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Scientists have broadened understanding of how 'weak' cells bond with their more mature cellular counterparts to boost the body's production of insulin, improving our knowledge of the processes leading to type 2 diabetes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Too stressed to sleep? Try therapeutic lavender oil like Bhagyashree(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Too stressed to sleep? Try therapeutic lavender oil like Bhagyashree(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
health

Too stressed to sleep? Try therapeutic lavender oil like Bhagyashree

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Watch: Bhagyashree gushes on the healing purposes of lavender oil and here’s why you should give it a try too
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP