Thermage: Everything you need to know about this popular anti-ageing treatment

Skincare trends are rapidly evolving as new technologies and treatments are being introduced. The most popular of these are anti-ageing treatments - after all, who doesn't wish to look young and radiant? From topical creams to injectables such as botox, many people are going under the needle to maintain their youthful skin. According to Globe Newswire, the anti-ageing market is expected to reach $119.6 billion by 2030. This is driven by people's desire to discover new ways to turn back the clock and maintain the health and youthful appearance of their skin. Thermage is a leading non-invasive anti-ageing treatment gaining widespread popularity. (Unsplash)

In our quest for new anti-ageing solutions, there seems to be a new player on the rise - a groundbreaking, non-invasive treatment called thermage. In an interview with HT Digital Dr. Manu Walia, Head Dermatology, Myrah shared useful insights on what thermage is and how it works. (Also read: Decoding the viral skincare trends: Skin flooding vs skintermittent; what to try and when )

1. What is thermage?

Thermage is a non-invasive, non-surgical aesthetic dermatology procedure designed to tighten and contour the skin. The radiofrequency technology that it uses stimulates collagen production in the skin, leaving it feeling smoother and firmer without any recovery period.

2. How does thermage work?

The radiofrequency technology that is used in thermage penetrates below the surface of the skin; it delivers heat to the collagen-rich layers of the skin. This radiofrequency is pre-controlled since every person would have a different requirement and expected outcome from the treatment.

3. Who can use thermage?

While the treatment is suitable for all skin types and skin tones, it really depends on the elasticity of the skin. The ideal candidate has mild to moderate skin elasticity across the body, including in key areas like the face and neck. Sagging, wrinkles, and fine lines are three common insecurities that women might face as they grow older, and Thermage can help with minimising these concerns.

4. What is the procedure?

Fairly straightforward, the most important part of the process is the first step, which is the consultation between the patient and the aesthetic dermatologist. In this consultation, the dermatologist will determine whether you are a suitable candidate for the treatment, and if you are, then the intensity and duration are decided. The treatment lasts anywhere between 30 minutes to two hours and is typically completed in a single session. With no rest required, clients can resume their regular day once completed.

5. Results

With thermage, it is possible to see immediate results, as well as results in the long run. Since the treatment stimulates collagen production, collagen needs time to produce and work its magic. On average, the results can last about one to two years from a single session, though this depends from person to person. Maintenance sessions can be considered to prolong the benefits over time.

In conclusion, thermage is beginning to be the go-to option for anti-ageing for those in the know. Since it is a non-invasive, non-surgical procedure with no downtime, it is the most effective and fuss-free method of anti-ageing. It will give you a refreshed and rejuvenated appearance immediately after and then patience and follow-up consultations are key to ensuring the best results from your thermage treatment.