Thinking of choosing IVF? Fertility specialist lists what you should keep in mind

Roughly 10 to 15% of married couples in India experience infertility, translating to an estimated 27 to 28 million couples facing fertility challenges, according to data released by the National Institutes of Health. For many of these couples, therefore, IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) becomes a source of hope for becoming parents. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjunath CS, a fertility specialist at Birla Fertility and IVF with over 19 years of experience, said that maintaining a carefully controlled environment is essential for embryo development. The goal is to create the most stable and controlled environment possible for fertilisation and embryo development. Therefore, when opting for IVF, one should keep certain things in mind to minimise avoidable risks. According to Dr Manjunath, an IVF laboratory may look perfectly clean, but invisible chemicals in the air can still be a concern. He explained, “Perfume, fresh paint, cleaning sprays and new furniture can release volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These are substances that easily turn into gases at room temperature. In an IVF laboratory, where eggs and embryos spend time outside the body, limiting unnecessary exposure is an important precaution.”

10 to 15% of married couples in India experience infertility. (Pexel)

Why are embryos particularly sensitive? During IVF, eggs are collected, and fertilisation occurs under carefully controlled laboratory conditions, according to Dr Manjunath. Embryos then develop in incubators that regulate temperature and gas levels, while a specially prepared nutrient-rich liquid supports their development. “Unlike cells inside the body, eggs and embryos in the laboratory depend on this controlled environment. Certain airborne chemicals may enter culture media or affect conditions around them, potentially disrupting development. This does not mean that perfume will damage an embryo. The risk depends on the chemical, its concentration and the duration of exposure,” he added. According to him, researchers have identified laboratory air quality as a factor worth controlling, although studies cannot predict the effects of individual VOCs. What makes everyday products a concern? VOCs are emitted from many sources, including paints, adhesives, solvents, air fresheners, cosmetics, and cleaning agents, Dr Manjunath stressed. “Their presence does not automatically mean that a product is harmful at every level of exposure. The concern in an IVF laboratory is that some compounds may affect sensitive reproductive cells, even when they are not obvious to the people working in the space,” he explained.

An IVF laboratory may look perfectly clean, but invisible chemicals in the air can still be a concern. (Pexel)