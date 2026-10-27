Thinking of choosing IVF? Fertility specialist lists what you should keep in mind
An IVF specialist says volatile organic compounds from sources such as paint, perfumes, and cleaning products may affect sensitive reproductive cells in IVF.
Roughly 10 to 15% of married couples in India experience infertility, translating to an estimated 27 to 28 million couples facing fertility challenges, according to data released by the National Institutes of Health. For many of these couples, therefore, IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) becomes a source of hope for becoming parents.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjunath CS, a fertility specialist at Birla Fertility and IVF with over 19 years of experience, said that maintaining a carefully controlled environment is essential for embryo development. The goal is to create the most stable and controlled environment possible for fertilisation and embryo development. Therefore, when opting for IVF, one should keep certain things in mind to minimise avoidable risks.
According to Dr Manjunath, an IVF laboratory may look perfectly clean, but invisible chemicals in the air can still be a concern. He explained, “Perfume, fresh paint, cleaning sprays and new furniture can release volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These are substances that easily turn into gases at room temperature. In an IVF laboratory, where eggs and embryos spend time outside the body, limiting unnecessary exposure is an important precaution.”
Why are embryos particularly sensitive?
During IVF, eggs are collected, and fertilisation occurs under carefully controlled laboratory conditions, according to Dr Manjunath. Embryos then develop in incubators that regulate temperature and gas levels, while a specially prepared nutrient-rich liquid supports their development.
“Unlike cells inside the body, eggs and embryos in the laboratory depend on this controlled environment. Certain airborne chemicals may enter culture media or affect conditions around them, potentially disrupting development. This does not mean that perfume will damage an embryo. The risk depends on the chemical, its concentration and the duration of exposure,” he added.
According to him, researchers have identified laboratory air quality as a factor worth controlling, although studies cannot predict the effects of individual VOCs.
What makes everyday products a concern?
VOCs are emitted from many sources, including paints, adhesives, solvents, air fresheners, cosmetics, and cleaning agents, Dr Manjunath stressed. “Their presence does not automatically mean that a product is harmful at every level of exposure. The concern in an IVF laboratory is that some compounds may affect sensitive reproductive cells, even when they are not obvious to the people working in the space,” he explained.
Therefore, construction and renovation require particular care because newly installed flooring, furniture, paint, and sealants can also release VOCs over time, he stated. “Laboratory guidelines therefore recommend suitable building materials, adequate ventilation, and time for materials to release these compounds before the space is used.”
How do embryology labs control exposure?
Dr Manjunath also explained how embryology labs control exposure, highlighting what couples should look for:
⦿ “Air quality management involves more than installing a filter. IVF laboratories use HEPA filtration and systems to remove VOCs. HEPA filters capture airborne particles. Gaseous chemical contaminants require additional filtration,” Dr Manjunath specified.
⦿ “Laboratories also monitor other environmental conditions. They control access to sensitive areas. They choose their cleaning products, disinfectants, and other consumables carefully,” he stressed.
⦿ “Perfumes and other fragranced personal-care products may be restricted in laboratory and treatment areas because they can introduce avoidable chemical emissions,” Dr Manjunath highlighted.
According to him, research has linked improved laboratory air quality with better embryo development in some settings, although the evidence does not establish that every VOC exposure leads to poorer IVF outcomes. “Maintaining a controlled environment is one part of good laboratory practice, alongside careful handling of eggs and embryos.”
Lastly, he cautioned that patients should also follow their clinic's guidance on perfume, scented cosmetics, or other products on procedure days. “Such advice is about protecting laboratory conditions, not suggesting that everyday fragrance use causes infertility,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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