This 10 minute morning mobility routine by fitness coaches can 'make you feel light as a butterfly’

Starting your morning right is essential as it sets the tone for the day - while right decisions lead to an energetic day, wrong decisions could lead you to feel drained. While hydration and not checking your phone right after waking up are basics of getting your morning started the right way. Movement should also be an essential part of your morning routine. This 10-minute morning mobility routine will make you feel ready to take on the day. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | This morning stretch can make you feel 15 years younger: Yoga coach shares 8 stretching exercises

Start your morning the right way

Fitness coaches Alankrita Mallick and Kasvi Singh, who run the fitness page Banana Burn, often post fitness routines on Instagram. On June 2, they shared a 10-minute full-body routine to help one start their morning refreshed. They wrote, “Try this 10 mins morning mobility routine that will make you feel light as a butterfly and ready to take on the day.”

10-minute full-body routine

To do these full-body stretches, all you will need is a yoga mat and your workout clothes. Here are all the exercises the fitness coaches mentioned in the routine:

1. Neck Circles

Do this exercise for 1 minute on each side. Stand tall on a yoga mat and rotate your neck in the clockwise or anti-clockwise direction.

2. Torso Twists

Do this routine for 1 minute. Stand with your back straight, legs shoulder-width apart, and hands raised near your bust. Now, twist your body from the waist in both directions, while lifting the heel of the opposite leg.

3. Banana Stretch

This routine should also be done for 1 minute. Cross your legs while standing and then lift both your arms up in the air with your fingers interlocked and palms facing upwards, give your body a full stretch while moving from side to side.

4. Hip circles

Do this routine for 1 minute on each side. Slowly rotate your hips in a circle—forward, side, back, side—forming a smooth loop. Keep your upper body still and core engaged.

5. Inchworm to Lunge Variation

Do this routine for 1 minute. Start standing, bend your body from the waist to touch the floor, and walk with your hands forward to a plank. Step one foot in front, with the knees touching your chestst and lift one hand in the air with the other on the mat to support your body. Walk back with your hands on the floor, and repeat on the other side.

6. Downward Dog Walks

Do this routine for 1 minute. Start in a Downward Dog position—hips high, heels reaching down. Keeping hands planted, slowly raise one heel up from the floor while placing the other on the floor. Do alternate movements in a pedalling motion.

7. Modified Windshield Wipers

Do this routine for 1 minute. Sit on the mat with knees bent, feet flat, arms out to the sides. Slowly lower one knee to one side. Pause, then return to centre and drop the other knee. Move with control to stretch hips and spine.

8. Tight Cross-Leg Twist

Do this exercise for 30 seconds on each side. Sit cross-legged with a tall spine by placing one leg on top of the other. Now, place your right hand on your left knee and your left hand behind you for support. Repeat on the other side.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.