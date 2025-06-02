Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Do you have a neck hump? Fitness coach shares 4 easy exercises to fix it

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 02, 2025 03:23 PM IST

Fitness coach Laiba recommends 4 easy home exercises to improve posture and reduce neck humps. The exercises involve using a doorway and wall. 

Thanks to constantly looking down while using our phone or staring at our computer screen for hours, our posture suffers, leading to problems with the cervical spine. It can also lead to a neck hump - a condition characterised by a noticeable hump at the base of your neck.

Fitness coach recommends exercises to fix a neck hump. (Freepik)
Fitness coach recommends exercises to fix a neck hump. (Freepik)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares best superfruit for gut health to help with bloating, heartburn, constipation

Get rid of your neck hump with these exercises

While technology may be the culprit, there are many neck exercises that you can do to get rid of it. In a video shared by fitness coach Laiba on May 30, she shared 4 neck exercises that can help get rid of the hump as it helped her too.

1. Deep stretch

The fitness coach recommended a 30-second hold for the exercise, with beginners doing a 10-second hold. Do the stretch 3 times a day.

For this exercise, start with your hands around your neck. It doesn't have to be super tight, but it helps a lot. Try to touch your chest to the wall, and you will feel a lot of cracking. Honestly, your body will try to resist this in the beginning, but you need to keep pushing through.

2. Doorway stretch

Laiba recommended doing a 30-second hold (2-3 times a day) for the exercise. All you need is a doorway to do the stretch. “I do this almost every time I walk through one,” she added.

Put your hands on either side of the doorway and push yourself through. The goal is to push your chest into the room while also moving your neck. This helps loosen up all your muscles.

3. Doorway stretch variation

You can do the above exercise as single-arm stretches. “Sometimes, I feel like the single arm targets that side of my back better,” the fitness coach said.

4. Chin tucks

She recommended doing 15 repetitions of chin tucks 2 times a day. “This next exercise looks funny, but it's effective. Push your chin out all the way, then tuck it in completely,” she added.

Additionally, the fitness coach revealed that the neck exercises will take longer than two months to heal the hump. “You have to be consistent. These are the easiest exercises because you can do them at home,” she explained.  

“If you see a doorway or a wall, it takes about two to three minutes at a time. I would break it up if you wanted to. I will also say that the weight loss will help a lot. Before I lost the weight, it was kind of fatty in the back,” she said. 

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Do you have a neck hump? Fitness coach shares 4 easy exercises to fix it
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On