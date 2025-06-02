Do you have a neck hump? Fitness coach shares 4 easy exercises to fix it

Thanks to constantly looking down while using our phone or staring at our computer screen for hours, our posture suffers, leading to problems with the cervical spine. It can also lead to a neck hump - a condition characterised by a noticeable hump at the base of your neck. Fitness coach recommends exercises to fix a neck hump. (Freepik)

Get rid of your neck hump with these exercises

While technology may be the culprit, there are many neck exercises that you can do to get rid of it. In a video shared by fitness coach Laiba on May 30, she shared 4 neck exercises that can help get rid of the hump as it helped her too.

1. Deep stretch

The fitness coach recommended a 30-second hold for the exercise, with beginners doing a 10-second hold. Do the stretch 3 times a day.

For this exercise, start with your hands around your neck. It doesn't have to be super tight, but it helps a lot. Try to touch your chest to the wall, and you will feel a lot of cracking. Honestly, your body will try to resist this in the beginning, but you need to keep pushing through.

2. Doorway stretch

Laiba recommended doing a 30-second hold (2-3 times a day) for the exercise. All you need is a doorway to do the stretch. “I do this almost every time I walk through one,” she added.

Put your hands on either side of the doorway and push yourself through. The goal is to push your chest into the room while also moving your neck. This helps loosen up all your muscles.

3. Doorway stretch variation

You can do the above exercise as single-arm stretches. “Sometimes, I feel like the single arm targets that side of my back better,” the fitness coach said.

4. Chin tucks

She recommended doing 15 repetitions of chin tucks 2 times a day. “This next exercise looks funny, but it's effective. Push your chin out all the way, then tuck it in completely,” she added.

Additionally, the fitness coach revealed that the neck exercises will take longer than two months to heal the hump. “You have to be consistent. These are the easiest exercises because you can do them at home,” she explained.

“If you see a doorway or a wall, it takes about two to three minutes at a time. I would break it up if you wanted to. I will also say that the weight loss will help a lot. Before I lost the weight, it was kind of fatty in the back,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.