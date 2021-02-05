Thousands of Americans participate in two-week-long Yogathon
Thousands of Americans participated in the annual Surya Namaskar Yogathon organised by a Hindu Sangha across the US to create awareness about yoga and its advantages in achieving a healthy body, mind and spirit, according to a statement.
The annual event organised by the Hindu Swyamsevak Sangha (HSS) was held in different locations across 43 States and was attended by elected officials, including Mayors, Congressmen, Senators and State Governors.
The fortnight-long Health for Humanity Yogathon, also known as Surya Namaskar Yajna (SNY) concluded on January 31.
US Senator Sharrod Brown congratulated HSS for promoting a healthy lifestyle, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo applauded the efforts to bring New Yorkers together to perform Surya Namaskars, saying it was a “terrific organisation,” according to a media release.
“We are happy and proud to conclude yet another successful year of our Health for Humanity Yogathon,” said Ajay Joshi, HSS SNY national coordinator.
“The Surya Namaskar yoga practice integrates an easy breathing technique with simple postures of well-balanced, ten-step movements to provide immense health benefits for everyone, from beginners to yoga enthusiasts. This year, close to 10,000 school students participated, performing over 48,000 Surya Namaskars. Thousands of participants collectively performed over a million Surya Namaskars," Joshi said.
Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot declared January 16–31 as “Health for Humanity Days” in Chicago.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared a “Health for Humanity Yogathon Week” in both the city and county of Denver – acknowledging the participation of yoga studios, schools, and other community organisations.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey mentioned the community work performed by HSS volunteers, who routinely provide hot meals to the needy and Covid-19 relief. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said, “Yoga is for everyone,” and expressed “excitement” while proclaiming a “Health for Humanity Yogathon” on January 31, 2021, for Portland.
Congressman Scott Peter expressed appreciation to HSS for its work with the broader community.
The annual event was first launched in 2007 to create awareness about yoga and its advantages in fostering a healthy body, mind, and spirit for any practitioner regardless of faith, gender, or ethnicity, the statement said.
The event is free to the public and is regularly lauded by a wide variety of elected officials each year, including a partnership with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” initiative in 2011 and US Representative Dr. Bill Foster in 2017.
This year 172 elected officials, including congressional leaders, governors, and mayors, lauded HSS for this project and the community benefits, HSS said in a statement.
HSS is a voluntary, non-profit, social, educational, and cultural organisation. Sangh, as the organisation is popularly known, aims to coordinate the Hindu American community to practice, preserve, and advance ideals and values of Hindu Dharma, according to the HSS website.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
