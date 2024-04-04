Incorporating mindful eating principles into a Yoga practice can deepen the connection between body, mind and food where mindful eating involves paying full attention to the experience of eating, including the taste, texture and sensations of each bite. According to expert, when combined with Yoga, it can enhance the overall mindfulness practice and promote a more balanced and harmonious relationship with food. Tips to integrate mindful eating principles into your Yoga routine (Image by Racool_studio on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, suggested how you can integrate mindful eating principles into your Yoga routine -

Set an Intention: Begin your Yoga practice with a clear intention to cultivate mindfulness not only on the mat but also at the dining table. Setting an intention helps to focus your mind and create a purposeful practice. Practice Breath Awareness: Before meals, take a few moments to center yourself with deep, mindful breaths. Notice the rhythm of your breath and use it as an anchor to bring your attention into the present moment. Express Gratitude: Cultivate gratitude for the food you are about to eat. Reflect on the journey of the food from farm to plate and acknowledge the effort and energy that went into producing it. Mindful Preparation: If possible, engage in the preparation of your meals mindfully. Pay attention to the colors, smells, and textures of the ingredients as you chop, stir, and cook. This can enhance your appreciation for the food and the process of nourishing yourself. Practice Yoga Before Meals: Consider practicing yoga before meals to enhance mindfulness and awareness. Yoga postures, such as twists and forward bends, can stimulate digestion and prepare the body to receive nourishment. Eat with Awareness: When it's time to eat, take a moment to pause and observe your food without judgment. Notice the colours, shapes and arrangement on your plate. Allow yourself to become fully present with the experience of eating. Engage the Senses: Engage all your senses as you eat. Notice the aroma of the food, the sound of chewing, the taste, and the texture. Pay attention to how each bite feels in your mouth and how your body responds to the nourishment. Chew Slowly and Mindfully: Chew your food slowly and thoroughly, savoring each bite. This not only aids digestion but also allows you to fully experience the flavors and textures of the food. Stay Present: It's natural for the mind to wander during meals, but gently bring your focus back to the present moment whenever you notice distraction. Be patient with yourself and practice non-judgmental awareness. Listen to Your Body: Tune into your body's hunger and fullness cues. Eat until you are satisfied, not overly full. Pay attention to how different foods make you feel and make choices that support your well-being.

By incorporating these mindful eating principles into Your yoga practice, you can cultivate a deeper sense of awareness, gratitude and connection with your body and the food you eat. Over time, this practice can lead to greater enjoyment of meals, improved digestion and overall well-being both on and off the mat.