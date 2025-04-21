Tips to manage endometriosis symptoms and not let it affect your career goals

Endometriosis is not just a health issue—it is a career disruptor for women and the pain is often invisible but relentless. From pelvic cramps to fatigue and nausea, symptoms force many women to power through workdays in silence, masking discomfort just to keep their jobs. Here’s what doctors want every woman to know about managing endometriosis symptoms while maintaining their career.(Image by Pixabay)

Endometriosis in the workplace

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjula NV, Consultant - Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, explained, “Endometriosis is a public health condition that affects 42 million women in India. In this chronic gynaecological disorder, tissue that resembles the uterine lining grows outside the uterus in other areas most commonly those areas are the ovaries, fallopian tubes or the tissue lining the pelvis.”

She added, “Endometriosis can cause painful periods, cramps and heavy menstrual cycles. As it is progressive disease it is important to get evaluated by a healthcare provider.”

Dr Sanjay Patel, Endometriosis Surgeon at Mayflower Women’s Hospital in Ahmedabad, shared, “The economic impact is real. Research shows women with endometriosis often face reduced incomes and disrupted career paths. Many drop out of work or earn significantly less in the years following diagnosis. It’s more than a financial hit—it reflects how poorly workplaces support chronic illness but it doesn’t have to stay this way.”

Tips to not let endometriosis silently sabotage women’s careers

He asserted that strategic changes can help women thrive—both professionally and medically. Dr Sanjay Patel recommended:

Open conversations with employers about flexibility, remote work, or time off during flare-ups can transform daily life.

Planning tasks around peak energy hours, managing stress, and maintaining a healthy routine all matter.

Support networks—online or in person—offer emotional strength.

So does proper medical care, whether through medication, physiotherapy, or surgery. Stories like that of a teacher from Assam, who returned to work after treatment, show recovery is possible.

Navigating life and work with endometriosis takes more than strength—it requires the right information, community, and a workplace culture that encourages open dialogue, not silence.

The real shift we need? Normalising conversations about endometriosis at work. When women can speak openly—without fear or shame—it opens the door to real support. Talking about it doesn’t weaken workplaces; it makes them more resilient, inclusive, and humane. What if sharing your story was the first step toward change? It can be.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Manjula NV highlighted that the treatment strategy often depends on how severe the symptoms are. She elaborated -

The initial strategy includes lifestyle changes, meditation, and non-hormonal drugs.

Lifestyle changes would be embracing an anti-inflammatory diet and regular exercise to reduce symptoms. Regular physical activity can help manage pain and improve overall well-being.

Lifestyle changes would be embracing an anti-inflammatory diet and regular exercise to reduce symptoms. Regular physical activity can help manage pain and improve overall well-being. May then start off with pain relievers - NSAIDs (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like ibuprofen and naproxen which would reduce pain and inflammation. Medications can also be used to suppress hormone production and reduce endometriosis activity. Newer progesterone like Dienogest has shown results.

Regulate hormones which can help suppress the menstrual cycle and reduce the growth of endometrial tissue with birth control pills, hormonal intrauterine devices (IUDs) or GnRH agonists. These medications aim to suppress the activity of your ovaries, reducing the activity of the abnormal endometrial-like tissue. GnRH analogues are considered a second-line therapy. This treatment will normally be initiated by the gynaecologist. It works by suppressing estrogen production.

Patients whose symptoms are not controlled by analgesics or hormonal therapy, surgical treatments may be considered. In the first instant, keyhole surgery/ laparoscopy can be used to remove endometriotic cyst also called chocolate cyst. In stage 4 disease, it may require rectal resection of endometrial cyst.

Surgery may be beneficial to those with advanced cases. If the situation worsens, removing the uterus and ovaries (hysterectomy with oophorectomy) may be recommended.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.