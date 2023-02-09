Tips to organically cure lung illness due to air pollution

Studies have linked air pollution to poorer outcomes for people with lung illness as long-term air pollution exposure can contribute to the development of certain lung disorders. There is evidence that outdoor air pollution causes lung cancer and long-term exposure to air pollution may be connected to the development of asthma.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr G Prakash, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Jindal Naturecure Institute in Bangalore, revealed, “Air pollution is linked to a wide range of acute and chronic ailments, including lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cardiovascular disease. When you breathe in poor-quality air, contaminants can enter your bloodstream through your lungs and reach your heart. This increases your chances of getting heart and circulation problems. Air pollution can harm your blood vessels by narrowing and hardening them.”

He advised, “A person can practice yoga on a daily basis to avoid the effects of pollution on the lungs. Yoga increases circulation and promotes tissue perfusion. It strengthens respiratory muscles while decreasing sympathetic reactivity, so reducing stress and anxiety, both of which enhance the severity of CAD. These asanas can be done on a daily basis to improve the general health of the lungs. Dhanurasana (bow posture), Hasta Uttanasana (raised arm yoga stance), Ustrasana (camel pose), Ardha Chandrasana (half-moon pose), and Chakrasana (wheel pose). It is also advised to a take diet that is rich in vitamins including A, D, and E, as well as zinc, which can help reduce the development of asthma, whereas carotenoids and antioxidant-rich meals, such as red/yellow/orange coloured foods, that can aid with COPD. Furthermore, a diet high in fruits, vegetables, low sodium, low trans fats, and omega-6 fatty acids will minimize your risk of lung disease greatly.”

According to Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, following are some tips for reducing the impact of air pollution on lung health using natural methods -

1. Increase indoor air quality: Keep windows and doors closed, use air purifiers, and keep indoor plants to help reduce indoor air pollution.

2. Exercise outdoors: When air quality is good, exercise outside, as physical activity can help improve lung function.

3. Eat a healthy diet: Eating a balanced diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help support lung health and overall health.

4. Quit smoking: Smoking is a major cause of lung damage and can worsen the effects of air pollution. Quitting smoking can improve lung health.

5. Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help remove toxins from the body and reduce the impact of air pollution on the lungs.

6. Reduce exposure to pollutants: Try to reduce your exposure to pollutants by avoiding busy roads, using public transportation, and limiting time spent in high-pollution areas.

7. Practice deep breathing exercises: Deep breathing exercises can help strengthen lung capacity and improve lung function.

Remember, these tips can help reduce the impact of air pollution on lung health but it is still important to reduce exposure to air pollution whenever possible.