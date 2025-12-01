Turmeric side effects: Excessive consumption may cause kidney and liver issues

Turmeric, commonly known as haldi in India, is a spice with several health advantages. Turmeric is well-known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. However, excessive consumption of turmeric, especially in the form of haldi water, can cause detrimental consequences, according to The Health Site. Turmeric contains oxalates, which have the potential to cause kidney stones.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Kidney stones

Oxalates, which are found in turmeric, have the potential to cause kidney stones. Drinking excessive haldi water may increase oxalate levels in the body, enhancing the danger for persons prone to kidney stones. Anyone with a history of kidney stones should cut back on their consumption of turmeric.

Blood thinning

While turmeric is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory benefits, it also acts as a natural blood thinner. Overindulging in haldi water could lead to excessive bleeding or bruising, particularly for those on blood-thinning medications. Anyone taking such medications should talk to a healthcare professional before boosting their turmeric consumption.

Gastrointestinal pain

One main issue associated with consuming too much haldi water is gastrointestinal pain. Excessive turmeric use can cause nausea, diarrhoea, and general discomfort by irritating the lining of the stomach. Those with existing digestive difficulties should be especially careful, as turmeric may worsen these illnesses.

Hormonal imbalance

Too much turmeric might disturb the hormonal balance in the body. It may alter estrogen levels, causing women to experience irregular menstrual periods. For those with hormonal illnesses, this imbalance might aggravate their diseases, making moderation crucial.

Liver damage

Although turmeric is typically touted for its liver-cleansing benefits, overconsumption can have harmful repercussions. High doses can cause liver toxicity, possibly leading to liver damage. Before drinking a lot of haldi water, people who already have liver problems should exercise extra caution and speak with a doctor.

Allergic reactions

Turmeric may cause allergic responses in certain individuals. From minor rashes to severe anaphylactic reactions, reactions can range widely. After drinking haldi water, if you experience any unusual symptoms, get medical help right away. Being sensitive to your body's signals is vital while exploring new dietary modifications.

Turmeric can also interact with various drugs, including those for diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Drinking too much haldi water could impair the efficiency of certain medications, leading to major health problems. Before adding a lot more turmeric to your diet, always get medical advice, especially if you are taking any drugs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.