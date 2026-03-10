UK nutritionist warns ‘stop wearing your Apple Watch’: Shares dangers; clarifies he wants to create awareness, not panic

For millions, the Apple Watch is a permanent fixture of daily life — a silent partner that tracks their heartbeats, daily steps, and sleep without a second thought. But a UK-based nutritionist is sounding the alarm, warning that people's blind trust in these ubiquitous devices may be exposing them to a 'toxic load' they never signed up for. Also read | Beyond fitness bands: The new wave of wearable wellness devices UK nutritionist Zib Atkins warns against wearing Apple Watches and other wearable tech due to potential health risks. He's concerned about radiofrequency signals and 'forever chemicals' (PFAS) in watch bands. (Freepik)

Zib Atkins, a nutritionist, who creates health-based content, on December 22, 2025, shared an Instagram post titled ‘Stop wearing your Apple Watch’. In it, he challenged the assumption that wearable tech is inherently safe.

'Most people don't question the safety of their watch' Unlike a smartphone that sits in a pocket or a laptop used on a desk, the smartwatch is unique: it is designed for permanent, 24/7 skin contact. This constant proximity is exactly what concerns Zib.

He said, "Most people don't even question the safety of their watch because it's become so normalised. But that device is sending out radiofrequency (RF) signals directly into your tissue for hours on end."

Zib pointed to the World Health Organisation’s classification of these frequencies as grade 2B carcinogens (possibly carcinogenic). While regulatory bodies maintain that emissions are within 'safe' limits, Zib argued that those limits were not designed for devices that never leave the body — even while we sleep.

The 'forever chemical' Zib's warning extended beyond radiation to the very material strapped to our wrists. He highlighted a 2024 study by NRAAM (supported by independent research from the University of Notre Dame) which found that high-end 'fluoroelastomer' bands — the smooth, flexible straps common on Apple Watches — are often loaded with PFAS, or 'forever chemicals'.

According to the American Chemical Society, more expensive wristbands made from fluorinated synthetic rubber showed particularly high levels of one forever chemical, perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA), in a 2024 study published in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters. Click here to know more.

The PFAS problem is real: these chemicals in wearable devices can seep into your skin and bloodstream, especially with prolonged wrist exposure, Zib shared in his post. Since PFAS don't break down, they accumulate in organs over time, and research links them to liver stress, kidney issues, and hormone disruption, he explained. The study revealed that 15 out of 22 popular bands tested contained these toxins, with higher-priced 'premium' bands often showing the highest concentrations, he added.