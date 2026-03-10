UK nutritionist warns ‘stop wearing your Apple Watch’: Shares dangers; clarifies he wants to create awareness, not panic
Zib Atkins sparked a conversation regarding the safety of wearable technology, urging people to reconsider their relationship with devices like the Apple Watch.
For millions, the Apple Watch is a permanent fixture of daily life — a silent partner that tracks their heartbeats, daily steps, and sleep without a second thought. But a UK-based nutritionist is sounding the alarm, warning that people's blind trust in these ubiquitous devices may be exposing them to a 'toxic load' they never signed up for. Also read | Beyond fitness bands: The new wave of wearable wellness devices
Zib Atkins, a nutritionist, who creates health-based content, on December 22, 2025, shared an Instagram post titled ‘Stop wearing your Apple Watch’. In it, he challenged the assumption that wearable tech is inherently safe.
'Most people don't question the safety of their watch'
Unlike a smartphone that sits in a pocket or a laptop used on a desk, the smartwatch is unique: it is designed for permanent, 24/7 skin contact. This constant proximity is exactly what concerns Zib.
He said, "Most people don't even question the safety of their watch because it's become so normalised. But that device is sending out radiofrequency (RF) signals directly into your tissue for hours on end."
Zib pointed to the World Health Organisation’s classification of these frequencies as grade 2B carcinogens (possibly carcinogenic). While regulatory bodies maintain that emissions are within 'safe' limits, Zib argued that those limits were not designed for devices that never leave the body — even while we sleep.
The 'forever chemical'
Zib's warning extended beyond radiation to the very material strapped to our wrists. He highlighted a 2024 study by NRAAM (supported by independent research from the University of Notre Dame) which found that high-end 'fluoroelastomer' bands — the smooth, flexible straps common on Apple Watches — are often loaded with PFAS, or 'forever chemicals'.
According to the American Chemical Society, more expensive wristbands made from fluorinated synthetic rubber showed particularly high levels of one forever chemical, perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA), in a 2024 study published in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters. Click here to know more.
The PFAS problem is real: these chemicals in wearable devices can seep into your skin and bloodstream, especially with prolonged wrist exposure, Zib shared in his post. Since PFAS don't break down, they accumulate in organs over time, and research links them to liver stress, kidney issues, and hormone disruption, he explained. The study revealed that 15 out of 22 popular bands tested contained these toxins, with higher-priced 'premium' bands often showing the highest concentrations, he added.
'This is about awareness'
Despite the blunt title of his post, Zib insisted his goal is to break the cycle of 'passive consumption' rather than incite fear. "This is not about panic. It is about awareness. We’ve integrated these devices into our biology without asking the hard questions. The Apple Watch is a powerful tool, but we need to stop treating it like it’s a natural part of our bodies," Zib said.
How to protect yourself
To reduce exposure while keeping the benefits of the technology, Zib suggested a ‘harm reduction’ approach:
⦿ The 'natural' swap: Replace synthetic fluoroelastomer bands with natural materials like organic leather, stainless steel, or hemp.
⦿ Scheduled breaks: Take the watch off during the workday or while relaxing at home.
⦿ The night shift: Stop wearing the watch to bed. Sleep is when the body focuses on detoxification; exposure to EMF and other chemicals can disrupt this vital process.
Zib concluded, "Small changes like this can reduce daily exposure. Over time, that matters... by questioning the safety of what we wear every day, we take back control of our long-term health."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
