UK surgeon shares 4 foods you should keep in your kitchen if you have high LDL cholesterol: Oats, berries and more

High cholesterol, especially elevated LDL or “bad” cholesterol circulating in the bloodstream, can raise concerns about long-term heart health. While medication may be prescribed to help manage cholesterol levels – and should be taken as advised by your doctor – diet can also play an important supporting role. Simple additions to your daily meals can help regulate cholesterol naturally and support overall cardiovascular health.

Read more to find out which foods can help lower LDL cholesterol.(Unsplash)

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Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is highlighting four foods worth keeping in your kitchen if you have high cholesterol. In an Instagram video shared on May 28, he explains why these foods can be beneficial when eaten regularly, breaking down how they help lower cholesterol levels in the bloodstream.

Berries

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Rajan, berries are rich in polyphenols such as anthocyanins, which act as antioxidants and help protect the lining of blood vessels. They also support increased bile acid production, meaning more cholesterol is drawn from the bloodstream and excreted from the body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Rajan, berries are rich in polyphenols such as anthocyanins, which act as antioxidants and help protect the lining of blood vessels. They also support increased bile acid production, meaning more cholesterol is drawn from the bloodstream and excreted from the body. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explains, “Berries are rich in polyphenols, especially things like anthocyanin, which increase the amount of bile acids formed, which then means more cholesterol is excreted. These polyphenols also act as antioxidants, which can actually help the lining of the blood vessels. And the polyphenols also limit the amount of LDL oxidation, which is bad cholesterol.” Seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explains, “Berries are rich in polyphenols, especially things like anthocyanin, which increase the amount of bile acids formed, which then means more cholesterol is excreted. These polyphenols also act as antioxidants, which can actually help the lining of the blood vessels. And the polyphenols also limit the amount of LDL oxidation, which is bad cholesterol.” Seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Seeds contain healthy fats that help reduce cholesterol absorption in the intestines, which in turn lowers fat synthesis in the liver. Dr Rajan states, “Seeds – these have healthy fats, which reduce intestinal cholesterol absorption and reduce liver fat synthesis.” Beans and lentils {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeds contain healthy fats that help reduce cholesterol absorption in the intestines, which in turn lowers fat synthesis in the liver. Dr Rajan states, “Seeds – these have healthy fats, which reduce intestinal cholesterol absorption and reduce liver fat synthesis.” Beans and lentils {{/usCountry}}

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Beans and lentils contain fermentable fibre that produces short-chain fatty acids in the intestines, which can help reduce cholesterol synthesis in the liver. They are also rich in plant protein, which supports the excretion of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, from the body.

Dr Rajan highlights, “Beans and lentils – these contain fermentable fibres, which maximise short-chain fatty acid production, which actually down-regulates liver cholesterol synthesis. They're also rich in plant proteins, which actually increases LDL receptor activity, which means more LDL clearance.”

Oats

The surgeon highlights that oats are rich in beta-glucan, a prebiotic fibre known to help lower cholesterol in the bloodstream. This soluble fibre forms a gel-like substance that binds to bile acids and helps remove them from the body. As a result, the body draws more cholesterol from the bloodstream to produce more bile acids.

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Dr Rajan notes, “Oats – these are rich in the prebiotic fibre beta-glucan, which is one of the most studied prebiotics for cholesterol reduction. These form a viscous soluble gel that binds to bile acids and excretes them and forces your body to pull more LDL cholesterol out of circulation to make even more bile.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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