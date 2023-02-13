Valentine's Day: 5 healthy ways to pamper your diabetic partner

Valentine's Day is almost here and it's the time to spend some memorable time with your loved one. From visiting your favourite place, reminiscing about your time together to giving them a perfect gift, a little bit of planning in advance will help you make the most of your day. Especially if your partner has diabetes, planning ahead can help. There are a variety of healthy ingredients that you can use to prepare both sweet and savoury delights. Use a lot of dry fruits, natural sweeteners, and high-fibre foods to stir up delicious meals for your partner. Also, instead of being a couch potato, going on a long walk will not only help change the setting, but also burn calories and keep blood sugar in control. (Also read: Is Valentine's Day bad for your mental health? Here's what a psychologist says)

"Diabetes does not take away your opportunity to express your love towards your partner. It is common to have reservations about giving your partner sweet treats such as chocolate, candies, cakes, etc as you have to keep their diabetic condition in mind," says Shikha Walia, Nutritionist and Diabetes Care Coach of BeatO- a comprehensive Diabetes Care platform, as she shares the best ways in which you can pamper your diabetic partner and have a memorable Valentine’s Day.

1. A low-carb Valentine’s Day dinner date

Having diabetes does not mean that you have to give up on your favourite meals. It only means that you have to prepare them in a healthier manner. On this valentine’s day, you can prepare a healthy meal with your partner such as broccoli soup, millet noodles, etc. It is even possible to make a healthier and sugar-free version of your favourite desserts using natural sweeteners like Stevia.

2. Going for a walk

Going for a long walk to visit your favourite places will also help you in staying healthy and keeping your sugar levels under control. You can choose from a variety of places like museums, your favourite eating joints, etc.

3. Best Valentine’s Day gift for your partner

You would want your diabetic partner to manage his condition in the best possible manner. As you know, monitoring your sugar levels is the key to diabetes management; you can think of gifting them a smartphone-enabled glucometer. It is in sync with the latest technology and is also the perfect gifting option.

4. Outdoor activities

You can choose from a range of outdoor activities such as a picnic, tennis match, hiking, etc. For people who live around a hilly area, hiking could be a fun activity for valentine’s day. You can feel the adrenaline rush, explore a new dimension and keep your sugar levels under control- all at the same time.

5. Diabetic-friendly Valentine’s Day treats

Ditch those sugary treats and opt for diabetic-friendly gifting options. You can choose from a range of sugar-free chocolates, sugar-free chocolate cake, guilt-free snacks or even an aromatic and healthy range of herbal teas.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter