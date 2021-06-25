Vicky Kaushal’s 6am Capoeira workout combines dance, acrobatics and music

Pumping up our fitness motivation this Friday with style, actor Vicky Kaushal was seen flaunting the movements of Afro-Brazilian martial art, Capoeira, during his robust gym session. Making the grind at the gym look fun, Vicky was seen nailing the ginga movement of the Brazilian martial art which involves hands on the ground and inverted kicks while combining elements of dance, acrobatics and music.

Taking to his social media handle, Vicky shared a video which set fans on frenzy as it gave a glimpse of his beefed up look during the intense workout session this morning at 6am. Donning a baggy cut sleeves grey tee, teamed with a pair of white shirts, Vicky completed his attire with a pair of sneakers and accessorised his look with a cap to ace the athleisure look.

Raising his hands at chest-length, Vicky was seen imitating his trainer, Mustafa Radhieka Ahmed, as the two performed measured dance moves. However, it was Vicky’s transformed look from lean to now Hulk-like body that left the fitness freaks hooked.

Vicky captioned the video, “Rise and learn. #Ginga #Capoeira #6am @mustafa_thebull_ahmed (sic).” The video instantly grabbed over 8 lakh views while still going strong.

Known for its acrobatic and complex maneuvers, Capoeira was developed in Brazil at the beginning of the 16th century and was derived from traditions brought across the Atlantic Ocean by enslaved Africans who practiced it for self-defence. Inspiring modern break dancing, the athletic movements were fueled by the burning desire for freedom and a means of breaking the bonds of slavery.

When the Brazilian government banned it fearing that after abolition of slavery, the ex-slaves would use it to revolt, Capoeira was camouflaged as a form of dance and continued to be practiced in marginal places. With people migrating to new lands, Capoeira spread all over the world and is now practiced in parks, studios, universities, gyms and professional institutions.

Benefits:

It is a complete physical activity which is good for stress reduction, boosts endurance as a valuable cardio exercise and improves strength, flexibility and stamina. It can be learnt at any age and with every bend, twist and turn, it helps loosen up the joints while also improving agility and balance.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter