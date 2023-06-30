Vitamin D supplements may cut heart attack risk in elderly, says study

Vitamin D supplementation can prevent elderly from cardiovascular problems including heart attack, says a new study. In one of the the largest trials of its kind till date, it has been discovered that Vitamin D supplementation may cut risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks in older adults. So far, the randomised controlled trials couldn't show any evidence of Vitamin D playing any role in preventing heart attacks. This particular randomised controlled trial involved around 21,000 people over 60 and were given a vitamin D supplement or placebo orally each month for up to five years; the findings have been published in journal BMJ. (Also read: Low levels of vitamin D could be a risk factor for long Covid: Study) The idea that vitamin D is useful for heart health is not new. Older observational studies had discovered that people with higher vitamin D levels in blood had lower rates of cardiovascular disease.(Pixabay)

The authors noted that while it was found that vitamin D supplementation could help prevent major cardiovascular events and more trials were needed, but the finding prove that previous thinking that vitamin D supplements do not cut CVD risk was premature.

Almost 17.9 million people lose their lives annually due to cardiovascular diseases also known as CVDs which are a group of disorders of heart and blood vessels. Coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease are some of the examples of CVDs. Heart attack and cardiac arrests are becoming common in young especially in post-Covid era where even teenagers and people with no such risk factors are suffering from these cardiovascular events.

Vitamin D is fat-soluble and play a role in absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate. Vitamin D also reduces inflammation and play a role in cell growth, neuromuscular and immune function, and glucose metabolism

The idea that vitamin D is useful for heart health is not new. Older observational studies had discovered that people with higher vitamin D levels in blood had lower rates of cardiovascular disease. People who exercise outdoors and eat nutrient-dense foods are more likely to have better Vitamin D levels than people who do not. The previous studies said that once people had sufficient levels of Vitamin D, the benefits for heart plateau and higher intake doesn't reduce changes of heart disease.