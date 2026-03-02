Waking up in middle of the night? Sleep doctor shares why this happens and how you can go back to sleep
Easy and effective hacks can help limit this inconvenient sleep habit. Find out what a sleep doctor has to offer about this common problem.
Do you ever suddenly find yourself wide awake at 3 AM, for no reason at all, no bathroom breaks or feeling thirsty? While the internet usually loves to give supernatural connections to this peculiar sleep behaviour during the ‘witching hour’, the actual reason is much more scientific than spooky.
ALSO READ: Sleep doctor shares 2 rules to fix sleep routine and rest better: ‘When you go to bed at 10…’
Dr Christopher J. Allen, a physician in sleep medicine and pediatric neurology with 20 years of experience in the medical field, addressed this in his February 28 post, focusing on a physiological function that occurs during that time. Before you jump to conclusions, let's try to get a comprehensive understanding of what are some of the natural solutions for you to get back to sleep.
Why do you wake up in the middle of the night?
This is not random. According to the sleep doctor, your body's natural stress system is responsible, and your daily stress levels, which vary from person to person, play an instrumental role in determining whether you wake up or sleep through it.
This means the more stressed you are, the more likely you are to be more sensitive to that natural physiological shift at night.
Dr Allen described the process, “Around 2-4 AM, your body releases a hormone called cortisol. Think of cortisol like your brain wake up crew. It starts prepping your body for the morning by slowly turning systems back on.”
As mentioned before, how you react to this normal biological process depends on your stress levels. Dr Allenn elaborated, “For most people, this happens gradually, and you sleep right through it. But for some, especially if you are stressed, that cortisol spike comes in like someone flipping the light switch on. The second you are awake and your mind starts racing, your brain arousal system kicks in, and you are suddenly fully alert.”
So, for someone who is stressed, they experience lighter sleep, and with high cortisol, they find it difficult to go back to sleep and instead spend the entire night tossing and turning, willing themselves to sleep.
How to fall asleep?
One of the key reasons why many find it a big challenge to fall back asleep after waking up for no reason is that, as the doctor mentioned, they are trying to keep themselves asleep, fighting it off. But this only increases alertness, making you more wide awake, counterproductive. Dr Allen recommended that it is better to simply accept that the brief awakenings are actually normal. “Accept that waking up briefly is actually normal. Fighting it is what keeps you awake,” he added.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.