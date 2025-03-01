Want a killer summer bod? Weight loss coach shares tips on how to lose 40 pounds in 3 months

Summer is around the corner, and so are the aspirations for getting that snatched ‘summer bod.’ There's still time as the countdown to summer begins (and also countdown for the ultimate summer glow up.) All it requires is a bit of consistency and dedication, and by the end of 2–3 months, the results will start to show. Strength training is one of the key workouts one should be consistent with to get toned figure. (PC: Shutterstock)

Weight loss coach, Indya Agos, took to Instagram to share some tips on how to lose 20 pounds within 3 months.

Daily non-negotiables

On the fitness journey, many habits, whether workouts or dietary plans are tried and experimented. Some are included in the routine and spaced out throughout the week. However, there are certain habits that should have no interval in between, in other words, unskippable. They should be the topmost priority. These habits, when practiced consistently, can make a significant difference over time. Indya also mentioned the importance of daily non-negotiables.

Indya said, “You need to get clear on your daily non-negotiables. You don't need a perfect plan, but you do need a realistic one. So, I want you to set yourself three non-negotiables and no matter what, follow through them every single day.”

She provided examples like hitting step goals, or drinking 2 to 3 litres of water or prioritizing 20 to 30 grams of protein in each meal.

Indya emphasized that these small habits are going to add up, and with more consistency, the results will show eventually.

ALSO READ: Study reveals walking reduces depression risk: Find out how much your daily step count helps

No freepass on weekends

After staying locked in the entire week, sticking to the plans, weekends can feel tempting, feeling the urge to let go, be a bit more lenient, skip gym days or indulge in cheat days. But this is detrimental, Indya explained this as well.

She explained, “Weekends are where most people mess up. If you are eating in a calorie deficit, Monday to Friday and you are going all out on the weekends, you're only slowing yourself down.”

She highlighted the need for balanced eating even on weekends, like prioritising proteins, mindful of portion sizes and avoiding binge eating.

Strength training and daily walking

Typically people believe that cardio is the only go-to for losing weight since cardio exercises feel intense, and actually feel like you are burning out the calories. But it's not the only way to achieve your fitness goals.

Indya elaborated, “You don't need to kill yourself in order to lose weight. Strength training three to five times and getting a daily walk in is the ultimate hack for fat loss. Lifting weight is going to make you feel more toned and defined as you lose weight. It's also going help you with your metabolism so you can actually sustain the weight loss. A daily walk is going to keep your activity level high without totally burning you out.”

Now that you know all the tips, it's time you put them to use. No longer daydream about summer OOTD, start working now to tone up by summer. The first step for an epic glow up is putting in efforts, whether it is keeping up with non-negotiable essentials daily or controlling weekend slipups.

ALSO READ: Strength training exercises for you to try at home

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.