Want abs like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt? Their Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares the secret

Yasmin Karachiwala is a renowned celebrity Pilates trainer who works with stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others. The fitness coach often shares her insights on healthy living and Pilates workouts on social media. In a post shared on August 19, she shared her secret to killer abs. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif show off their toned abs. (Representative Image)

Also Read | Woman loses 10+ kgs without giving up ice cream: Here’s the simple ChatGPT weight loss diet prompt she used

Yasmin Karachiwala's secret to getting killer abs

Sharing a video featuring 5 Pilates exercises that can help you get killer abs, the coach wrote, “No shortcuts, just core work. 5 Pilates moves = endless burn for killer abs.”

Yasmin suggested doing the 5 workouts for 12 reps and 3 sets. These workouts can be done without any equipment. All you need are your workout clothes and a yoga mat to do these equipment-free exercises in the comfort of your home. Here are the 5 exercises she mentioned in the video:

1. Single leg stretch

To do this workout, lie down on your back. Lift your torso up from the ground and keep your legs raised. Alternatively, bring each knee closer to your chest while holding the knee and the ankle of the leg.

2. Double leg stretch

Lifting your legs and torso in the air, bring your knees closer to your torso while moving your arms forward so that your palms touch your ankles. Next, move your arms behind your head and straighten your legs to stretch your body. Repeat the motion to do the workout.

3. Single Straight leg stretch

Lift your torso and do leg raises alternatively, bringing one leg near your head, while placing your hands under your calves for support, as the other leg touches the ground.

4. Double straight leg stretch

With your torso lifted up, place both your palms behind your head and do leg raises, keeping them straight without bending your knees. Additionally, point your toes while bringing the legs up, and relax when going down.

5. Crisscross

To do this exercise, lie on your back, with your torso raised from the ground. Place your hands behind your head, extend both legs, then bring each leg closer to your head while bending your knees. In a controlled motion, move the opposite elbow near the knee as you bring it forward.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.