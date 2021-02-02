Want to build strength without bulk? Try kettlebell workout like Karishma Tanna

With work and play both at home amid Covid-19 lockdown, fitness enthusiasts barely have the time to tone their bodies as they juggle additional responsibilities but Naagin star Karishma Tanna’s latest workout video was enough to leave fans motivated. If you too are short on time and looking for an entire body workout, Karishma got you sorted with a sneak peek of her “functional day” at the gym which featured her sweating and crying out the “torture” with kettlebell fitness routine for long term health benefits.

Taking to her social media handle, the television sensation shared a video that gave a glimpse of her intense workout session at the gym. From Russian kettlebell swings to squats with the gym equipment, the diva worked on building strength without bulk and we are inspired to hit the grind this evening.

Donning a pink sports bra teamed with a black spaghetti top and a pair of black Yoga pants, Karishma looked ready to kill the sporty look. She completed her athleisure wear with a pair of grey sneakers and pulled back her hair in a high ponytail to keep her tresses off her face during the rigorous exercise session.

She shared in the video’s caption, “Functional training Do what you love , love what u do (sic).” As the workout progressed, Karishma pulled back her hair in a top knot and those who know what a leg day at gym feels like could relate with the complaint in the caption that read, “Functional day it is Torture by @rohityson Hahahahaha #love #gym #workout #reels #reelsinstagram (sic).”

Benefits:

Exercising with the kettlebell helps one to build their core muscles as well as the upper body and lower body strength. The target muscles during the exercise are the hamstrings and the quads.

Apart from shaping a lean, toned and firm physique, kettlebells are great at working your glutes, increasing power endurance, bridging the gap between cardio and strength training and burning fat which aides in weightloss. The horn or handle of the kettlebell is often thicker than that of a dumbbell which helps in increasing grip strength.

