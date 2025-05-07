Want to reduce inner thigh fat? Fitness coach shares 10-minute ‘no gym or equipment’ workout to do at home

Whether you're in decent shape, or you have just started working out, there's always that one trouble spot you wish was just a bit firmer. If it happens to be your thighs, then you have come to the right place. Fat loss coach Patrick Hong has shared an effective workout that targets inner thigh fat. Also read | 6 yoga exercises to tone your thighs and hips Incorporate wider stance squats into your workout routine to tone up your thighs. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Here are 2 exercises that could tone up the thighs

In his Instagram post titled 'Inner thigh fat? Try this 10-minute sculpt at home', he listed two moves that are the best way to slim and tone thighs. In the video he posted on Instagram on May 3, a woman said, “My inner thighs rub when I walk. Is there something I can do at home to tighten them up?”

Responding to her, Patrick said, “Yes, try this 10-minute lower body routine I have just for you – no gym, no equipment. Complete as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes.”

He went on to speak about the two-step workout:

⦿ Wider stance squats – 20 reps

He said: “Feet wider than shoulder apart and toes pointing out. Keep the knees tracking the toes as you squat down.”

⦿ Glute bridge with pillow squeeze – 10 reps

Patrick added, “Here's the kicker: Do 10 steps with 10-second holds while you squeeze the pillow. You are going to rest for 20 seconds and do as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes.”

Patrick wrote in his caption, “'My thighs rub when I walk and it’s so annoying'. If you’ve ever felt this — same. Here’s a 10-minute home workout to target your inner thighs (no gym, no machines, no BS). Do it in your bedroom. Living room. Wherever. Just set a timer and move. Save this + try it tonight.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.