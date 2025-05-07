Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Want to reduce inner thigh fat? Fitness coach shares 10-minute ‘no gym or equipment’ workout to do at home

BySanya Panwar
May 07, 2025 02:57 PM IST

What is the most effective way to tone your thighs and burn stubborn fat? Here's what a fitness trainer recommends you do if your ‘thighs rub when you walk’.

Whether you're in decent shape, or you have just started working out, there's always that one trouble spot you wish was just a bit firmer. If it happens to be your thighs, then you have come to the right place. Fat loss coach Patrick Hong has shared an effective workout that targets inner thigh fat. Also read | 6 yoga exercises to tone your thighs and hips

Incorporate wider stance squats into your workout routine to tone up your thighs. (Representative picture: Freepik)
Incorporate wider stance squats into your workout routine to tone up your thighs. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Here are 2 exercises that could tone up the thighs

In his Instagram post titled 'Inner thigh fat? Try this 10-minute sculpt at home', he listed two moves that are the best way to slim and tone thighs. In the video he posted on Instagram on May 3, a woman said, “My inner thighs rub when I walk. Is there something I can do at home to tighten them up?” 

Responding to her, Patrick said, “Yes, try this 10-minute lower body routine I have just for you – no gym, no equipment. Complete as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes.”

He went on to speak about the two-step workout:

⦿ Wider stance squats – 20 reps

He said: “Feet wider than shoulder apart and toes pointing out. Keep the knees tracking the toes as you squat down.”

⦿ Glute bridge with pillow squeeze – 10 reps

Patrick added, “Here's the kicker: Do 10 steps with 10-second holds while you squeeze the pillow. You are going to rest for 20 seconds and do as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes.”

Patrick wrote in his caption, “'My thighs rub when I walk and it’s so annoying'. If you’ve ever felt this — same. Here’s a 10-minute home workout to target your inner thighs (no gym, no machines, no BS). Do it in your bedroom. Living room. Wherever. Just set a timer and move. Save this + try it tonight.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Want to reduce inner thigh fat? Fitness coach shares 10-minute ‘no gym or equipment’ workout to do at home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On