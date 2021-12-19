Want to stay warm in winters? Ditch alcohol and have water instead

As winters arrive in their full glory we are at a greater risk of dehydration considering we simply don't feel thirsty most of the time. As our water consumption drops, our body functions are affected.

Apart from essential body functions, drinking water also curbs hunger and helps us maintain weight. When we are drinking less water than required, our body may misconstrue it as need for having more food. Eating more calories than required can result in weight gain.

While many people may think that the body requires less fluids in the cold weather as we are not sweating so much, it might not be true. In cold weather, the air around us becomes drier and our bodies receive less moisture. The body fluid losses in the cold temperature can be as high as those in summers because of energy expenditure, increased fluid loss through urine and use of heavy clothing.

Drinking water can also help you to feel less cold in winter season, says nutritionist Pooja Makhija in her latest Instagram post. She says dehydration can lead to hypothermia causing low body temperature. It is a condition when body loses heat faster than it can produce it.

"Want to know a nutritional secret on how to feel less cold in winter, drink more water because when you are dehydrated your blood volume reduces which results in lesser blood circulation and your body losing more heat resulting in hypothermia. Do you want to feel warmer, drink more water," she says in a video posted on her Instagram handle.

Does drinking alcocol keep you warm during winter season?

Makhija says while one might feel warm and cosy after having alcohol, over the time it may actually lower your body's core temperature.

"You may follow the old adage that a shot of whisky or rum can keep you warm. However, whisky and other kinds of alcohol actually lower your body’s core temperature. You may feel warm at first but it will be hard to stay warm over time. Alcohol also impairs your ability to shiver, which is a natural response to raise your body temperature," says Makhija.

