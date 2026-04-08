Want to try niacinamide as a beginner? Dermatologist shares how to introduce this cult favorite skincare ingredient

Niacinamide has been the buzzword in the skincare landscape for a while, touted as a holy grail for many skin concerns. But before you jump on the bandwagon and add niacinamide to your routine, it is important to understand all the basics properly.



ALSO READ: Dermatologist reveals what happens to your skin when you are obese: ‘Impairs wound healing…’ Niacinamide is a non-irritating ingredient and can be added to the skincare routine. (Photo: Yahoo Creators)

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, we asked Dr Varshini Reddy, founder and chief dermatologist of Glow Clinic, about the correct usage of niacinamide.

But before we get to the basics, let's take a closer look at how niacinamide actually works on the skin and which skin types benefit the most. “Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is a commonly used ingredient in skincare formulations. It helps maintain overall skin health and, since it is not an exfoliating active molecule, it is well tolerated by most people, including those with sensitive skin,” she explained.

What are the benefits of niacinamide? Now, let's try to understand why it has achieved its much-sought-after status as an ingredient in skincare formulations.

The dermatologist shared its multitasking abilities, “Niacinamide helps balance and regulate sebum production, making it effective for oily and acne-prone skin," she noted. "By controlling excess oil, it helps reduce acne and minimise the appearance of dilated or enlarged pores. It also has strong anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce redness, irritation, and skin sensitivity."



This means niacinamide is helpful for those struggling with oily or acne-prone skin.