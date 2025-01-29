Want to upskill professionally but feel like it’s too much work? Study reveals new strategy that can make it fun

Upskilling is required to advance in a career, making additional skill sets extremely valuable for your profession, and sometimes even necessary. But developing professional skill sets requires a lot of time. When one sets aside time outside of working hours to learn these skills, it can feel like more work, eating into leisure time. This juggle between work and learning professional skills after work shifts may make one question their work-life balance. Hobbies like reading can be integrated into professional development, turning leisure time into an opportunity for growth.(Freepik)

But a study proposed a new strategy to make it more fun and creative.

The study published in Organization Science introduced a strategy called ‘leisure-work synergizing.’ This new approach is unique way to advance your professional skillset, without it feeling like too much work.

What is ‘leisure-work synergy’?

You can enjoy listening to podcasts related to your field of work.(Pexels)

This strategy is simple. It involves people using their free time to engage in activities that in a way lead to their professional growth. Simply put, they use their hobbies for skill enhancement.

The researchers listed out activities like- listening to leadership podcasts, watching TED Talks or reading engaging business books.

The researchers found that the employees feel more confident and capable at work when they do this.

Rather than getting the feeling that it's an extension of work, these activities can improve motivation and skills without taking away the joy of free time.

The activities one enjoys can be turned into something productive by including elements that contribute to personal or professional growth.

So, leisure time can be productive by combining hobbies with skill development activities- eliciting both personal satisfaction and professional growth. Free time can be a great source of learning.

Kate Zipay, one of the study authors said, "This innovative approach allows individuals to build skills and thrive professionally without sacrificing the enjoyment of leisure activities. This isn't about making your free time feel like work. It's about leveraging activities you already love in a way that fuels your professional growth. Done right, it's a game-changer for employees and employers alike."

Not for everyone

The ‘leisure-work synergy’ may not be applicable to everyone. Employees who believe in strict boundaries between work and personal life, may find this approach to skill development fatiguing, as the hobbies start to feel more like work.

Kate Zipay added, “Employees who prefer a clear separation between work and personal life might struggle with this approach, highlighting the importance of tailoring the practice to individual preferences.”

