Fatigued at work? Study explores 2 things that can beat work burnout

Often our work stretches beyond the office hours, and this can lead to fatigue and burnout. However, according to a study, there are two effective ways to reduce burnout, and in fact complete the designated work well within our office timings.

According to a new study by researchers at Wake Forest University, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), and Northeastern University in the US, taking microbreaks during our work hours, and getting support from our supervisor or manager can help in warding off the sense of fatigue at work.

VCU School of Business accountant Lindsay Andiola said, “First, microbreaks are a simple, cost-effective way to manage fatigue, especially when workloads are high. Second, supervisory support plays a critical role in mitigating fatigue. Together, these two mechanisms offer the most substantial relief for professionals working through busy seasons or other high-stress work periods.”

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 44 accountants who were asked about their work life before staging a controlled experiment on them about fatigue. Then, the effects of microbreaks were tested on 179 participants.

It was observed that when the participants received support from their supervisor, and also took microbreaks during their work hours, it helped them to significantly beat fatigue, and also improve their sleep cycles. The participants also reported better energy on the next day at work.

Microbreaks can help in managing fatigue at work.

The researchers wrote in their published paper, “Public accountants routinely experience and struggle with deadline pressures, long hours, and significant workloads. These job demands lead to high levels of fatigue and burnout, which can adversely affect audit quality in the short term and increase turnover in the long term.”

The researchers further added that taking microbreaks can mean reading a short article on the newspaper or taking a break to sip on a cup of coffee. Support from supervisor can look like checking on them about their work, or offering them help, or being available for them for support.

