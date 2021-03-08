IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Wearing a face mask during exercise safe for healthy people? Study sheds light
Wearing a face mask during exercise safe for healthy people? Study sheds light(Photo by Jairo on Unsplash)
Wearing a face mask during exercise safe for healthy people? Study sheds light(Photo by Jairo on Unsplash)
health

Wearing a face mask during exercise safe for healthy people? Study sheds light

A new study reveals the impact of wearing a face mask while carrying out daily activities, such as climbing the stairs or doing housework, in healthy people and those with heart or lung conditions.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:17 PM IST

According to a new study, wearing a face mask during intense exercise is safe for healthy people and could reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading at indoor gyms.

The findings of the study were published in the European Respiratory Journal. For the study, researchers carried out detailed testing on breathing, heart activity, and exercise performance in a group of 12 people while they were using an exercise bike with and without a mask.

Although they found differences in some measurements between wearing a mask and not wearing a mask, the researchers noted that none of their results indicated any risk to health.

These results suggested that masks could be worn safely during intense exercise, for example, to reduce Covid-19 transmission between people visiting an indoor gym.

The study was by a team of researchers including Dr Elisabetta Salvioni from Centro Cardiologico Monzino, IRCCS, Milan, Italy, and Dr Massimo Mapelli and Professor Piergiuseppe Agostoni from Centro Cardiologico Monzino and the University of Milan.

Dr Salvioni said, "We know that the main route of transmission for coronavirus is via droplets in the breath and it's possible that breathing harder during exercise could facilitate transmission, especially indoors. Research suggests that wearing a mask may help prevent the spread of the disease, but there is no clear evidence on whether masks are safe to wear during vigorous exercise."

To address this question, researchers worked with a group of healthy volunteers made up of six women and six men with an average age of 40. Each person took part in three rounds of exercise tests: once while not wearing a face mask, once wearing a surgical mask (blue, single-use mask), and once wearing a 'filtering facepiece 2' or FFP2 mask (white, single-use mask believed to offer slightly better protection than a surgical mask).

While the volunteers used an exercise bike, the researchers measured their breathing, heart rate, blood pressure, and the levels of oxygen in their blood.

Results of the tests showed that wearing a face mask had a small effect on the volunteers. For example, there was an average reduction of around ten per cent in their ability to perform the aerobic exercise (according to their 'peak VO2' which is a measurement of their highest possible oxygen uptake).

The results also indicated that this reduction was probably caused by it being slightly harder for the volunteers to breathe in and out through the masks.

Dr Mapelli said, "This reduction is modest and, crucially, it does not suggest a risk to healthy people doing exercise in a face mask, even when they are working to their highest capacity. While we wait for more people to be vaccinated against Covid-19, this finding could have practical implications in daily life, for example potentially making it safer to open indoor gyms.

"However, we should not assume that the same is true for people with a heart or lung condition. We need to do more research to investigate this question," Dr Mapelli added.

The team is now studying the impact of wearing a face mask while carrying out daily activities, such as climbing the stairs or doing housework, in healthy people and those with heart or lung conditions.

Professor Agostoni added, "Covid-19 has hit our region and our hospital so hard, with devastating effects at a personal, professional and organisational level. Despite that, this was one of many studies carried out with enthusiasm by our young researchers."

Professor Agostoni further said, "We are particularly proud of this work because it began spontaneously during our free time in the otherwise depressing period of the current pandemic and our findings demonstrate the necessity of clinical research, even during an emergency."

Professor Sam Bayat from Grenoble University Hospital, France, is Chair of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Clinical Respiratory Physiology, Exercise, and Functional Imaging Group and was not involved in the research. He said, "There are still gaps in our knowledge of how to limit the spread of Covid-19, but we believe face masks have a role to play and we are becoming accustomed to wearing face masks in public spaces such as shops, trains, and buses."

Professor Bayat concluded, "Although these results are preliminary and need to be confirmed with larger groups of people, they seem to suggest that face masks can also be worn safely for indoor sports and fitness activities, with a tolerable impact on performance."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
face mask exercises healthy covid-19 gyms
Close
"We need to consider a spectrum of dietary and lifestyle changes based on different age groups and gender," she said. "There is not one healthy diet that will work for everyone. There is not one fix."(Unsplash)
"We need to consider a spectrum of dietary and lifestyle changes based on different age groups and gender," she said. "There is not one healthy diet that will work for everyone. There is not one fix."(Unsplash)
health

Customized diets may optimize mental health, claims study

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:12 PM IST
A study claimed that while a balanced diet is advisable to provide the body all the essential nutrients, customized diets and lifestyle changes could be key to optimising mental health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
These results suggested that masks could be worn safely during intense exercise, for example, to reduce Covid-19 transmission between people visiting an indoor gym.(Unsplash)
These results suggested that masks could be worn safely during intense exercise, for example, to reduce Covid-19 transmission between people visiting an indoor gym.(Unsplash)
health

Wearing a face mask during exercise safe for healthy people: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:37 PM IST
According to a new study, wearing a face mask during intense exercise is safe for healthy people and could reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading at indoor gyms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 nasal swab test to be avoided by people who underwent sinus surgery(Photo by United Nations Covid-19 Response on Unsplash)
Covid-19 nasal swab test to be avoided by people who underwent sinus surgery(Photo by United Nations Covid-19 Response on Unsplash)
health

Covid-19 nasal swab test to be avoided by people who underwent sinus surgery

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:29 PM IST
As per a new study, about half of the videos on how to perform Covid-19 nasopharyngeal swabs were incorrect hence, people who have undergone sinus surgery should avoid Covid-19 nasal swab test as incorrect angling may result in a puncture
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wearing a face mask during exercise safe for healthy people? Study sheds light(Photo by Jairo on Unsplash)
Wearing a face mask during exercise safe for healthy people? Study sheds light(Photo by Jairo on Unsplash)
health

Wearing a face mask during exercise safe for healthy people? Study sheds light

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:17 PM IST
A new study reveals the impact of wearing a face mask while carrying out daily activities, such as climbing the stairs or doing housework, in healthy people and those with heart or lung conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora shares new fitness post(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora shares new fitness post(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora asks women to flaunt the 'warriors that they are' in new Yoga post

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Every week, fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora shares a new Yoga asana with her followers and urges them to exercise. However, this week, in order to celebrate International Women's Day she posted a picture of herself nailing the Reverse Warrior Pose and asked women to flaunt their warrior side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani shares fitness video on International Women's Day(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani shares fitness video on International Women's Day(Instagram/dishapatani)
health

International Women's Day: Disha Patani shows how strong she is in fitness clip

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:36 PM IST
  • Disha Patani is known for her extreme workout sessions. The Bharat actor took to Instagram on International Women's Day and shared a glimpse from her martial arts session to show how strong she is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twilight star Nikki Reed flaunts Acro Yoga in 'sweet capture' by Ian Somerhalder(Instagram/nikkireed)
Twilight star Nikki Reed flaunts Acro Yoga in 'sweet capture' by Ian Somerhalder(Instagram/nikkireed)
health

Twilight star Nikki Reed flaunts Acro Yoga in 'sweet capture' by Ian Somerhalder

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • American actor and The Twilght Saga’s Rosalie Hale aka Nikki Reed flaunts her acro sport skills in latest fitness post as hubby and Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder captures her in the middle of the jaw-dropping exercise move. Here’s why you should give Acro Yoga workout a try too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishaan Khatter gives fitness twist to ‘let’s meet at the bar’ and we are in awe(Instagram/ishaankhatter)
Ishaan Khatter gives fitness twist to ‘let’s meet at the bar’ and we are in awe(Instagram/ishaankhatter)
health

Ishaan Khatter gives fitness twist to ‘let’s meet at the bar’ and we are in awe

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:41 PM IST
  • Ishaan Khatter raises the bar of fitness motivation as we enter a new week and we are too inspired to follow his version of ‘when someone says let’s meet at the bar’. Here’s why
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khloe Kardashian(Instagram)
Khloe Kardashian(Instagram)
health

Here's how Khloe Kardashian uses fitness to ease stress and anxiety

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Keeping up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian recently shared her self-care strategy and how she eases out stress and anxiety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When patients with Covid-19 arrive in emergency rooms, there are relatively few ways for doctors to predict which ones are more likely to become critically ill and require intensive care and which ones are more likely to enjoy a quick recovery.(Pixabay)
When patients with Covid-19 arrive in emergency rooms, there are relatively few ways for doctors to predict which ones are more likely to become critically ill and require intensive care and which ones are more likely to enjoy a quick recovery.(Pixabay)
health

Blood tests can act as early indicator of extreme Covid-19: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:31 PM IST
A clinical report drove by the journal 'Blood Advances' has claimed that a progression of biomarkers, or organic signs, related to white platelet initiation and obesity can anticipate extreme outcomes in Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study representing nearly two million adults worldwide was published in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation.(Unsplash)
The study representing nearly two million adults worldwide was published in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation.(Unsplash)
health

Eating daily servings of fruits and vegetables helpful for longer life

ANI, Dallas [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Researchers during a recent study found that eating about five daily servings, two of which were fruits and three vegetables, is likely the optimal amount needed in order to sustain longer life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The variations result from differences in recommendations for and consumptions of individual foods within the six main food groups - protein foods, dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables, and oils/fats.(Pixabay)
The variations result from differences in recommendations for and consumptions of individual foods within the six main food groups - protein foods, dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables, and oils/fats.(Pixabay)
health

Study uncovers association of greenhouse gas emissions with dietary guidelines

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:32 PM IST
A study drove by the Nutrition Journal, involving seven countries discovered that greenhouse gas emissions associated with national dietary guidelines advocating a healthy diet vary greatly between countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a paper published in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, researchers looked at the effect of feeding mice a high-fat diet on oxidative stress levels on heart cells.(Unsplash)
In a paper published in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, researchers looked at the effect of feeding mice a high-fat diet on oxidative stress levels on heart cells.(Unsplash)
health

Study uncovers high fat diets may lead to greater risk of heart attacks

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:48 AM IST
A study led by a team of researchers from the University of Reading uncovered that consumption of high-fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein, increasing the risk of a heart attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal shares new fitness video(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)
Vicky Kaushal shares new fitness video(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)
health

Vicky Kaushal sweats it hard in the gym to earn that weekend cheat meal

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Vicky Kaushal recently shared a glimpse of himself sweating it hard in the gym in order to earn his weekend cheat meal. We can say that the clip is inspiring us to start our Sunday with a fitness session as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how green tea is beneficial for children with Down syndrome

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:54 PM IST
According to a new study, green tea supplements modulate facial development in children with Down syndrome.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP