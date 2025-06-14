What are chemical peels and are they safe? Dermatologist reveals everything you should know about the beauty treatment

If you're curious about chemical peels and whether you should get the facial treatment, we're here to explain them. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajay Rana, dermatologist, aesthetic physician, and founder and director of ILAMED, shared details about different types of chemical peels and their benefits. Also read | Worried about the side effects of a chemical peel? Here’s how it affects people with different skin tones Chemical peels are suitable for most skin types, but they’re not a one-size-fits-all solution. (Freepik)

What are chemical peels?

According to Dr Rana, in today’s skincare landscape, chemical peels have become a widely recommended solution for a range of skin concerns — from dullness and acne scars to pigmentation and fine lines. He said, “This non-invasive cosmetic treatment uses specially formulated acids to exfoliate the skin, revealing a smoother, brighter, and more youthful-looking complexion underneath.”

Are chemical peels safe?

Dr Rana said ‘chemical peels are safe’ when done by a professional because they can control the potency of the treatment; when done correctly, they can boast many skin-care benefits. “While the term 'chemical' may sound intimidating, chemical peels are carefully formulated and performed under professional supervision to ensure both safety and efficacy,” he added.

Dr Rana further said, “Chemical peels offer a science-backed, customisable solution for individuals looking to rejuvenate their skin without undergoing invasive procedures. Whether you’re a skincare novice or an enthusiast, understanding how peels work and what to expect can help you make an informed decision. With the right type of peel and expert care, you can uncover fresher, healthier skin — one layer at a time.”

Chemical peels can improve overall skin tone and texture, reduce the appearance of acne scars, minimise sun damage, and soften fine lines and wrinkles. (Freepik)

How do chemical peels work?

Dr Rana said that a chemical peel works by applying a solution made of exfoliating acids to the skin, which causes the outermost layers to shed: “This controlled injury prompts the skin to regenerate itself, leading to the growth of new, healthier skin cells. The intensity of the peel depends on its depth — which can be classified into superficial, medium, and deep peels.”

He added, “Superficial peels, often made with alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) like glycolic or lactic acid, exfoliate just the top layer of skin and are perfect for mild concerns like rough texture or dullness. Medium-depth peels penetrate the upper dermis and can treat deeper pigmentation or moderate wrinkles. Deep peels, made with stronger acids like phenol, address more advanced concerns but require more downtime and aftercare.”

What are the benefits of chemical peels?

According to Dr Rana, one of the most appealing aspects of chemical peels is their versatility. “They can improve overall skin tone and texture, reduce the appearance of acne scars, minimise sun damage, and soften fine lines and wrinkles. With regular sessions, peels can also stimulate collagen production, which improves skin elasticity over time. Furthermore, by sloughing off dead skin cells, peels enhance the absorption of skincare products, making your at-home routine more effective,” he said.

The procedure and recovery

Dr Rana said, “The process of getting a chemical peel is relatively quick — usually between 30 to 45 minutes — and involves cleansing the skin, applying the chemical solution, allowing it to sit for a few minutes, and then neutralizing or removing it. During the application, you may feel a tingling, warm, or slightly stinging sensation, especially with medium to deep peels.”

He added, “After the treatment, you may notice redness, tightness, or mild swelling, followed by peeling over the next few days. While superficial peels require minimal downtime, deeper peels might need up to two weeks for full recovery. It's critical to protect your skin from sun exposure after a peel, as it becomes more sensitive and prone to damage.”

Is a chemical peel right for you?

Before you make a chemical peel appointment with a dermatologist or aesthetician, Dr Rana wants you to know: “Chemical peels are suitable for most skin types, but they’re not a one-size-fits-all solution. People with very sensitive skin, active infections, or certain skin conditions should consult a dermatologist before undergoing a peel. Additionally, those with darker skin tones should seek professional guidance, as some deeper peels may pose a risk of hyperpigmentation if not administered carefully.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.