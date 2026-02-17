What are ‘Ozempic teeth’? Dentist shares shocking side effects of weight loss drug on oral health: ‘Higher decay rates’
Ozempic can help shed pounds, but your teeth might pay the price. Dentist Dr Gerry Curatola shares what you need to know to protect your smile.
Heard of “Ozempic teeth”? If you’ve been seeing the buzz online about this weight-loss drug, it’s not just about shedding pounds; your smile might pay the price, too. From dry mouth to enamel erosion, the side effects can be surprising.
Dr Gerry Curatola, a dentist with over 40 years of experience, shared on the February 14 episode of The Skinny Confidential podcast exactly what you need to know about how Ozempic can affect your oral health. (Also read: Fitness coach says ‘weight loss drugs aren’t magic pills’; explains how Ozempic, Mounjaro and others actually work )
What are Ozempic teeth and why do they happen
“Ozempic teeth are a real thing,” says Dr Gerry. “These GLP drugs (Glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1 agonists, a class of medications used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity) are amazing, but what they do is slow gastric emptying and reduce the flow of bile.”
He explains why that matters for your oral health: “Now, you need bile for vitamins, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin K. They also make your mouth drier. So your mouth gets drier, and your teeth start to get more brittle. A lot of that is lower vitamin D. You need vitamin D and K for your teeth and bones. It’s really important.”
Dentists are seeing the effects first-hand. “They’re calling it ‘Ozempic teeth,’” Dr Curatola adds. “There are dentists out there saying, ‘Oh, you got Ozempic teeth.’ They’re seeing higher decay rates, gum recession, and all that. And all of that is controllable, but you need to be aware of it.”
How to protect your teeth while taking Ozempic
So, what can you do to avoid these problems while still benefiting from Ozempic? Dr Curatola suggests a few practical steps everyone can follow:
- Stay hydrated: Staying hydrated helps counter dry mouth, one of the main triggers for enamel weakening.
- Increase your intake of protein: Adequate protein supports overall health, including teeth and gums.
- Watch your vitamin D levels: Ensuring enough vitamin D and K helps maintain strong teeth and bones, which GLP drugs can otherwise affect.
With awareness, proper care, and small adjustments, you can enjoy the benefits of GLP drugs like Ozempic without compromising your oral health.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
