What are ‘Ozempic teeth’? Dentist shares shocking side effects of weight loss drug on oral health: ‘Higher decay rates’

Heard of “Ozempic teeth”? If you’ve been seeing the buzz online about this weight-loss drug, it’s not just about shedding pounds; your smile might pay the price, too. From dry mouth to enamel erosion, the side effects can be surprising. Ozempic may lead to 'Ozempic teeth,' causing dry mouth and enamel erosion, according to Dr. Curatola.

Dr Gerry Curatola, a dentist with over 40 years of experience, shared on the February 14 episode of The Skinny Confidential podcast exactly what you need to know about how Ozempic can affect your oral health. (Also read: Fitness coach says ‘weight loss drugs aren’t magic pills’; explains how Ozempic, Mounjaro and others actually work )

What are Ozempic teeth and why do they happen “Ozempic teeth are a real thing,” says Dr Gerry. “These GLP drugs (Glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1 agonists, a class of medications used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity) are amazing, but what they do is slow gastric emptying and reduce the flow of bile.”

He explains why that matters for your oral health: “Now, you need bile for vitamins, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin K. They also make your mouth drier. So your mouth gets drier, and your teeth start to get more brittle. A lot of that is lower vitamin D. You need vitamin D and K for your teeth and bones. It’s really important.”