What is a brain aneurysm? Neurosurgeon with 26 years of experience explains why it is a life-threatening emergency

Dr Brian Hoeflinger, a US-based neurosurgeon with over 26 years of experience, is breaking down what a brain aneurysm actually is in simple, easy-to-understand terms. In an Instagram video shared on April 1, he explains the condition in layman’s language, underscoring why it constitutes a serious medical emergency.

If you’ve watched medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy or House MD, you’ve likely heard doctors casually mention an “aneurysm” during high-stakes diagnoses. But beyond the medical jargon, what does the term actually mean – and why does it signal such a serious, life-threatening emergency?

What is a brain aneurysm? According to Dr Hoeflinger, a brain aneurysm is a weakened area in the wall of an artery in the brain that can deteriorate gradually over time. As this weak spot becomes more fragile, it can begin to bulge and enlarge. The neurosurgeon compares it to a garden hose developing a thin, weakened patch that starts to balloon outward under pressure.

He explains, “Have you ever seen a regular garden hose that develops that weak spot in the side of it and it gets that thin bubbled out area? That's exactly what a brain aneurysm is. So an aneurysm is a weak spot in the side of an artery in your brain. And as that side spot gets weaker and weaker, the aneurysm can get bigger and bigger.”

Dr Hoeflinger compares the structure of an aneurysm to that of a balloon. It typically has a “neck” – the narrower portion where it connects to the artery – and a bulging, dome-shaped sac. Over time, the top of this dome becomes progressively thinner and weaker, eventually reaching a point where it can rupture.

The neurosurgeon highlights, “It's kind of like a balloon. You know, an aneurysm typically has a neck, the small part of the balloon where you blow through to blow it up. And then there's the bigger part, the dome part of the aneurysm, which is like the big part of the balloon. And what happens is in some people that area at the very top of the balloon gets thinned out and weak. And at some point, it can rupture.”

What happens when an aneurysm ruptures? The neurosurgeon explains that when an aneurysm ruptures, it releases blood around the brain under high pressure, and in some cases, the blood can seep into the brain tissue itself. Much like a garden hose that bursts at a weak point, blood forcefully jets out through the rupture. Dr Hoeflinger emphasises that this is a life-threatening medical emergency requiring immediate attention.

He highlights, “When an aneurysm ruptures, it sends blood out under high pressure underneath the brain, around the brain, and sometimes even into the brain. So if you go back to that garden hose, if you're running water through the garden hose and that bubble on the side of the hose bursts, you're going to have water shooting out through that defect. And so that's what a brain aneurysm is and when it ruptures, it can become a life-threatening problem.”

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