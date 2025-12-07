Neurosurgeon with 26 years experience shares what world’s longest-living people do differently: ‘Diets are 90% plant...'

As conversations around longevity, healthy ageing, and disease prevention continue to grow, many experts are looking closely at communities around the world where people routinely live past 90 and even 100. These regions, known as Blue Zones, have become a blueprint for understanding what truly supports a long, healthy life. Dr Hoeflinger explains blue zone habits for a longer, healthier life. (Freepik)

In his September 20 Instagram video, Dr Brian Hoeflinger, a board-certified neurosurgeon based in Toledo, Ohio, with 26 years of experience, breaks down the daily habits that the world’s healthiest populations follow and how anyone can apply them. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 3 simple tips to lose 1 kg per week before New Year 2026: 'Exact mini-cut I use for quick results' )

What the world’s healthiest people do differently

Sharing insights from global research, Dr Hoeflinger says: “Here’s what the healthiest people in the world do differently, and here’s how you can apply these everyday habits to your own life. You know, there are specific areas in the world where people tend to live longer lives with minimal serious health conditions, and these are termed Blue Zones.”

He explains that people in these regions reach 100 years of age at a rate 10 times higher than those in the United States. According to him, “There are well-researched and consistent factors that seem to lead to a long and healthy lifespan in these specific places.”

A mostly plant-based diet

Dr Hoeflinger highlights the dietary choices shared across Blue Zones: “The diets are 90% plant-based, focusing on beans and lentils, whole grains, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as nuts and seeds. Meat is very limited to small portions and only a few times a month. Obviously, processed foods are definitely out.”

Natural movement over intense workouts

Instead of structured exercise routines, “People in Blue Zones don’t tend to use CrossFit or HIIT sessions to stay active. They stay active through natural movements like walking everywhere and gardening, doing household chores, and climbing the stairs instead of using elevators. You know, there’s no gym required.”

Strong relationships and a sense of purpose

Social connection, he notes, is a major longevity factor: “Loneliness is rare in Blue Zones. People prioritise family first, close-knit friendships, and regular social gatherings. They have a sense of purpose. Having a reason to wake up in the morning is definitely linked to longer, happier lives.”

Prioritising rest

Sleep plays a crucial role in these long-living communities: “They prioritise sleep, usually getting at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep a night and sometimes even a nap during the day.”

Moderate alcohol, mostly red wine

He adds: “Alcohol is used in moderation, and it usually is in the form of red wine.”

The 80% rule

One of the most distinct habits is how they eat: “People in Blue Zones follow the 80% rule. They stop eating when they’re 80% full, which definitely helps with weight management.”

Dr Hoeflinger concludes with a reminder that longevity habits are accessible to everyone: “Obviously, we can’t all live in the Blue Zone, but you can follow some or all of these daily habits, and by doing so, you can definitely help to improve your own health and your lifespan.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.