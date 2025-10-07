What is an otrovert, the new personality type that psychiatrists are talking about?

Are you an introvert or an extrovert? This question often defines your personality. However, some people feel they don't fit into either group. If that's you, Dr Rami Kaminski has identified a new personality type called the ‘otrovert'. Let's break the word: “Otro” means “other”, and “vert” comes from the French word for “green", ‘vert’ actually means to turn, just as in divert, convert, or invert. Dr Rami describes an otrovert as someone who doesn’t feel a sense of belonging to any group. Lisa Ray took to Instagram to share that she identifies with this new personality type: Otrovert(Photo: Instagram /lisaray)

What does otrovert mean?

In the field of personality psychology, psychiatrists often discuss the concepts of introverts, extroverts, and ambiverts. These three types of personalities help us understand how people interact with the world.

An otrovert would typically attend parties but only engage with a select few, form genuine connections with them, and be independent thinkers. Otroverts are often resilient and creative. Dr Rami has noticed this personality type in himself and in his patients.

Dr Tarun Sehgal, Senior psychiatrist at SolH Wellness, tells Health Shots: “Unlike introverts, who are comfortable being alone, or extroverts, who enjoy being in the spotlight, otroverts do best when they are with others.”

What is an otrovert personality type?

An otrovert would be comfortable with both social interactions and spending time alone. They feel disconnected from group identities and norms. “Unlike introverts, who feel drained by socialising, and extroverts, who gain energy from it, otroverts stand apart," says the expert. They also differ from ambiverts, who can easily switch between the two. Otroverts value emotional independence and prefer deep, one-on-one connections over large group settings.

How do you tell if you're an otrovert?

You are an otrovert if you feel different from group norms, prefer close one-on-one connections instead of large gatherings, like to watch social situations without always taking part, and value realness and independent thinking. Otroverts do not gain energy from socialising like extroverts do, nor do they save it like introverts. Instead, they are emotionally self-sufficient and prefer meaningful connections over fitting into traditional social roles.

Here are some signs to look for:

Lost when alone: Without the company of others, they may appear disoriented or disconnected.

Socially adaptable playlists: Their music choices shift dramatically depending on their social circle.

Reactive humour: “They often depend on the humor of others and lack their own original comedic style,” shared the doctor.

Opinion lacking: Rather than forming personal beliefs, they might echo popular opinions or retweets.

Adaptability confusion: Their ability to adapt becomes their defining trait, often mistaken for a strong personality.

What are the effects of generational differences?

The otrovert concept primarily appeals to younger generations, such as Gen Z and Alpha, who have grown up with social media and seek validation online. However, this phenomenon is not just for them. It affects people of all ages.

Are otroverts more likely to have mental health issues?

For some people, stress is always present because they crave social approval. They experience different types of stress, including:

Identity stress: Constantly reshaping their identity for others can lead to confusion and a lack of self-anchoring.

Social stress: "Needing others while also being afraid of losing them creates a tiring cycle of anxiety and dependence", says Dr Sehgal.

Performance stress: Overcommitting to please others often results in burnout and a disregard for personal boundaries.

Solitude stress: Struggling with solitude, the silence that recharges many can instead amplify anxiety for otroverts.

Is otrovert a real thing?

Some people who question labels might still find some truth in the concept of being an otrovert. Think about how your behaviour changes depending on who you are with. A person who can hold serious conversations with thoughtful people and switch to fun chats with friends might relate to the idea of being an otrovert. Suppose your ability to adapt makes you feel like you aren’t being true to yourself. In that case, it’s important to recognise the possible downsides of this flexible way of living.

As a problem, this lack of a personal anchor can hinder decision-making and relationship-building, leading to severe mental health issues.

As an inconvenience, it risks rendering individuals forgettable. By mirroring others rather than embracing individuality, they may never feel like the protagonist in their own life story.

