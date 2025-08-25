What is sticky dandruff? Dermatologist reveals why regular shampoo never works: ‘Scalp never feels clean’

Dandruff can be very stubborn. The frustrating white flakes show up on your scalp and appear on your shoulders like tiny snowflakes. But if there’s something more stubborn than regular dandruff, it’s sticky dandruff (true to its name.) Men in 20s, 30s are likely to experience a flaky scalp in monsoon.(Shutterstock)

Dr Ankur Sarin, Dermatologist at Sarin Skin Clinic in New Delhi, confirmed this and told HT Lifestyle that the oily, sticky kind of dandruff is even harder to brush off and clings to the scalp despite frequent brushing.

Recalling his recent clinical experience, Dr Sarin revealed that this condition is prevalent in young men, mostly during the monsoon. “As a dermatologist, I’m seeing many young men, particularly in their 20s and 30s, struggle with this condition."

The dermat further distinguished this type from regular dandruff and added, "Unlike typical dandruff that flakes away, oily dandruff clings to the scalp, creating a greasy, heavy feel. Humid weather aggravates the condition, making it resistant to regular shampoos and often being mistaken for product buildup or just ‘an oily scalp'.”

And most importantly, you may already have this type of dandruff, as one of the signs he indicated is that the “scalp never feels clean” even after washing and starts to feel congested just a day or two later.

What causes ‘sticky dandruff’?

Sticky dandruff that refuses to shake off has its root in excess sebum production. Dr Sarin said the overproduction of sebum oil is one of the primary reasons, and when this interacts with fungus, the dry dandruff turns into thick clumps.



Describing the exact fungal activity that transforms the flakes into clumps, he added, “When too much oil combines with the activity of a fungus called Malassezia, dandruff clumps instead of falling as dry flakes.”

Other than sebum overproduction, there are other factors that the dermat pointed to:

Humid climate and pollution in cities

Genetics and naturally oily scalp types

Overuse of styling products and harsh cleansers

Neglecting this type of dandruff can be harmful to your scalp. Dr Sarin listed itching, redness, and increased scalp sensitivity as common consequences.

Regular shampoos don't work, efficient ingredients to look for

Skip your generic shampoo if you want your sticky dandruff to improve.(Shutterstock)

The market is flooded with anti-dandruff shampoos promising far-fetched results after just one wash. But all those generic claims may not work with the sticky, clump kind of dandruff.

Dr Sarin also seconded on this and disclosed that many shampoos in the market for this condition may not work and would not improve the condition. He said, "Most beauty shampoos in the market might not fix this issue of a greasy, heavy scalp feel. Patients often say their scalp still feels oily or congested even after using them.

He suggested looking for shampoo with ingredients that provide deep-cleansing benefits along with antifungal properties. While they are not replacements for anti-fungal treatments, Dr Sarin noted that they help the scalp feel lighter and cleaner for longer periods.

Here are two key ingredients the dermatologist recommended including in your shampoo:

1. Oxygenated charcoal

Valued for its deep-cleansing and detoxifying properties.

With its high absorption power, it helps remove excess oil, dirt, and buildup, without stripping away natural scalp moisture.

2. Piroctone olamine

It is known for its antifungal and scalp-balancing benefits.

With its deep action, it goes five layers deep to target dandruff-causing germs at the source, helping reduce recurrence and supporting a healthier scalp environment over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.