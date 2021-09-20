When Urvashi Rautela nailed 65kg kneeling squats and served workout goals: Watch

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has been serving workout inspiration to her fans with Instagram videos in which she often nails complex exercise routines with effortless ease. Taking to Instagram recently, Urvashi shared a video of herself doing an intense kneeling squat session, and her reel will motivate you to hit the grind.

Urvashi shared a video of herself on the gram doing a kneeling squat routine. She took the difficulty level up a notch by lifting a 65kg barbell on her shoulders while doing the exercise. She worked her core, glutes muscles while doing the weight and strength exercise. The actor chose the song Can I by Drake for her workout video and captioned the post, "65 KGS KNEELING SQUATS Yeah, can I, baby?"

Urvashi wore a powder blue half sleeve crop top and matching workout tights for the routine. She tied her locks in a sleek top bun to keep things fuss-free. Watch her intense video below and say goodbye to Monday blues.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela's hip mobility with trunk twists raises workout motivation bar

The video begins with Urvashi kneeling on the gym floor while carrying a barbell on her shoulders. Then, she starts doing kneeling squats in the video while holding the weighted barbell. Urvashi kept her head up, back straight, and flexed her hips to do the routine correctly.

Benefits:

The barbell kneeling squat activates the glute muscles. Since the knees are fully bent and the flexion of the hips is minimal, the contribution of the hamstrings is small, which forces the glutes to do most of the work. This exercise allows one to use heavy weights to make their glutes work thoroughly.

It is also a versatile exercise. You can perform it with bodyweight, dumbbells, barbells, and resistance bands. It also improves the body's ability to do regular squats and helps develop more glute activation.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON