Which organ is one of the most resistant to cancer? Cardiologist reveals, shares the reason behind it

In an Instagram post shared on May 16, Dr Yaranov, who specialises in heart failure, advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, highlighted how the heart is the only organ in the human body which is most resistant to cancer. In fact, he noted, primary heart cancer is so rare that many cardiologists may never see a true case during their entire careers.

It is one of the organs most affected by your lifestyle choices. According to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, though, most people fear dying from heart-related ailments, the heart is also one of the organs least likely to develop cancer .

The heart is one of the most important organs in the human body. It is a powerful fist-sized muscle that pumps blood throughout the body through a network of blood vessels. Together, the heart and blood vessels make up the body's cardiovascular system.

According to him, this is because the heart muscle rarely divides later in life, unlike other organs in the human body. He explained, “The heart is actually one of the most cancer-resistant organs in the human body. Why? Unlike many tissues in the body, heart muscle cells divide very little after early life.”

What does this mean? The cardiologist highlighted that fewer cell divisions mean fewer opportunities for cancer-causing mutations. Moreover, the heart also exists in a constantly moving, high-energy environment that appears surprisingly hostile to tumour growth.

“That’s why cancers of the lung, colon, breast, and prostate are dramatically more common than cancers that actually start in the heart,” he added.

Does that mean your heart is safe? Not really. According to Dr Yaranov, the fascinating part about our heart is that though it is cancer-resistant, the same lifestyle choices that increase cancer risk also increase the risk of heart disease. They are:

Smoking

Obesity

Poor diet

Physical inactivity

Chronic inflammation Dr Yaranov cautioned, “So while the heart may naturally resist cancer better than many organs, it remains highly vulnerable to the way we live. Protecting your heart and lowering cancer risk often starts with the exact same decisions.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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