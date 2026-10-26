WHO says toddlers need 3 hours of play, 11 hours of sleep a day and zero screen time if they are under 2

If your day with a toddler feels like a juggle between screen time and bedtime negotiations, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has news for you: it might be time to overhaul the routine. Also read | Fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares why exercise is crucial for kids: ‘Not just about health and fitness’

In response to global health patterns — as per WHO, over 23 percent of adults and 80 percent of adolescents fail to meet physical activity standards — the WHO released a guideline outlining what a healthy 24-hour cycle looks like for children under age five.

The verdict? Less sitting, zero passive screens for the youngest toddlers, and a return to uninhibited, active play. “What we really need to do is bring back play for children. This is about making the shift from sedentary time to playtime, while protecting sleep,” Dr Juana Willumsen, WHO focal point for childhood obesity and physical activity, had said in the April 2019 guidelines.

Establishing these movement habits during early development was critical. The WHO expert panel evaluated the cumulative impact of insufficient sleep, prolonged seat restraint, and passive screen exposure. They concluded that replacing screen time with physical activity and interactive caregiving significantly enhances motor skill development, cognitive growth, and lifelong metabolic health — helping to head off childhood obesity before it takes root.

Here is the WHO's exact prescription for a healthy day, broken down by age group: